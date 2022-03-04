Latest Bolton Wanderers injury and team news ahead of Gillingham + Ian Evatt’s pre-match comments

Bolton Wanderers have rarely slipped up in recent weeks, but for just the second time in just 11 League One matches, the Trotters were on the wrong end of a result last weekend.

Ian Evatt’s side travelled to automatic promotion-chasing MK Dons looking to strengthen their own promotion challenge by getting closer to the play-offs.

But it ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Greater Manchester side, leaving them in 11th position in League One and some eight points off Sunderland in sixth place.

They make the long trip this weekend down to Kent to face Gillingham, who are struggling at the wrong end of the table in 22nd position but have had an upturn in results in general since Neil Harris’ appointment as manager.

Evatt will be hoping to have as many players available as possible to secure three points, but one individual who won’t be available for selection is Gethin Jones.

The 26-year-old has featured 22 times this season and has played an important part in a back three recently, but due to the passing of his mother recently he has been given a period of leave which means he won’t be playing this weekend.

Neither will Kieran Lee, with the veteran midfielder missing Bolton’s last four matches through injury and he will continue to be on the sidelines as his side makes the long trip down south.

There are no fresh injury concerns otherwise and Evatt is looking for a response following their most recent defeat to the Dons last weekend.

“We haven’t given the game to somebody for a long, long time and I think we did that on Saturday, so we have to put that right this weekend,” Evatt told the Trotters’ media team.

“We want to bounce back. It’s going to be a tough game, though, they’ve picked up since Neil Harris has gone in there and they’re fighting for their lives, so we’re expecting a real tough one.

“We’re playing a chasing game and there’s not much margin for error. But we believe in our players, we think we’ve done some really good business, there are people returning from injury all the time and there’s lots of improvement to come.

“I know we can perform better than we have done, even with the run we’ve been on. There is more to come from this group.”