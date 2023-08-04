The new Championship season is now upon us with a full slate of fixtures set for this weekend.

It is likely to be an intense battle at the top and bottom of the division as teams fight for promotion and survival.

Blackburn Rovers came within goal difference of earning a play-off place in the previous campaign under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

A seventh place finish earned the Dane plenty of plaudits for his first year in charge at Ewood Park.

It has not been smooth sailing since, however, with issues behind the scenes plaguing their summer.

Up first for Rovers is a clash with West Brom, who have had problems of their own at the Hawthorns in recent weeks.

The two meet in a 3pm kick-off this Saturday as they both look to make positive starts to the new term.

In the meantime, here we take a look at the latest news surrounding Blackburn...

Ash Phillips set for Tottenham move?

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Ashley Phillips throughout the summer.

The 18-year-old has caught the attention of the north London club, who are now seeking a move for the defender.

According to Ben Jacobs, the deal to sign Phillips could be completed this weekend.

Spurs have been able to activate a £2 million release clause in the youngster’s contract, despite having failed with a higher bid earlier in the window.

It is expected that the centre back will join the Premier League side as part of their underage squad.

Kaminski departs but Wahlstedt deal lined up

Luton Town have completed the signing of Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn.

The club announced that the 30-year-old has departed for an undisclosed fee, signing for the Premier League new boys.

Kaminski had fallen down the pecking order at Ewood Park in recent months, losing his place in the starting lineup to Aynsley Pears.

The Poland-native had become an important part of the Rovers squad in recent years, but his influence had waned by the time the summer arrived.

Pears is likely to maintain his position as the team’s number one choice between the sticks going into the new campaign as a result, with a deal for Leopold Wahlstedt of Odds set to be agreed.

LancsLive's Elliott Jackson has reported that the 24-year-old has told Norwegian media that he is just waiting for the word to be able to travel to England to complete the move.

Tomasson issues squad warning

Blackburn head coach Tomasson has warned that his Blackburn squad is even more stretched now than it was last season.

A number of departures over the summer has seen the Rovers squad shrink in size, with the club having already used the fewest players in the division last year.

The Dane has claimed that he wants his players to be able to push each other in competition for places in the team, but has highlighted the lack of depth in his squad.

"We want a team who can push each other and if you look at last season, for example, we were actually the team who used the lowest number of players,” said Tomasson, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We even gave debuts to five or six youngsters from the Academy, which was great.

“But we were stretched at the end of last season when we didn’t have a senior striker, and it was about winning in the end.

“Now we are even more stretched."