Hayden Carter's late equaliser against Luton Town on Monday means Blackburn Rovers' hopes of making the Championship play-offs are still alive.

Tom Lockyer's 50th-minute header gave the Hatters the lead and left Rovers at risk of heading to Millwall on the final day without any realistic chance of a top six finish.

But Carter got the all-important equaliser four minutes before the end of the 90, which means that a win against the Lions at The Den next Monday could be enough – assuming results elsewhere go their way.

Here, we round up all the biggest Blackburn news ahead of a seven-day period that could define their season...

Leeds United are reportedly considering sacking Javi Gracia as they look to turn fortunes around and avoid the drop.

According to The Guardian, the Spaniard could be relieved of his duties and replaced with a short-term appointment as the Whites sit 17th and only above the bottom three on goal difference.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is thought to be on Leeds' radar but reports have suggested any move for the Dane would come in the summer rather than in the next few weeks.

Sam Allardyce has now been touted as the incoming replacement for Gracia, which will ease concerns of the Ewood Park faithful for the time being.

Blackburn Rovers linked with young striker

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and though Blackburn don't yet know what division they'll be playing in, it seems the recruitment cogs are already whirring.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Rovers are keeping tabs on Shrewsbury Town forward Tom Bloxham.

The 19-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Championship radar of Rotherham United and Swansea City ahead of the summer window.

Bloxham has made 80 appearances for the Shrews already – scoring five times and providing one assist.

Zian Flemming's early warning ahead of Millwall v Blackburn

The final-day clash at The Den between Millwall and Blackburn now looks as though it will be make or break for both clubs as they look to book their place in the 2022/23 Championship play-offs.

Speaking after the Lions beat Blackpool on Friday evening, star forward Zian Flemming warned Rovers that the home side's players and fans would not be short of motivation.

He told London News Online: “I think the fans saw this coming, and we expect nothing else than a cracking Den. Sometimes people say we’ve got five finals left – or three or two. This last game you can really see as a final.

“We’ll be at it and the fans will be at it. It’s 10 days away, a bit too long really. I can’t wait.”