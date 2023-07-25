It's fair to say that so far, the build-up to the 2023-24 Championship season is not one of the most exciting Blackburn Rovers have had in recent memory.

With Ben Brereton Diaz departing and both Daniel Ayala and Bradley Dack off the wage bill, the Lancashire outfit were expected to be busy replenishing their squad, and early business did get done with the additions of Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sondre Tronstad.

Things have gone quiet since the end of June though and with reports suggesting that the Indian government have advised the Venky's to cut back on their overseas investments, there has been a reported change in the budget for head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The situation at Ewood Park looks unclear at the very best right now going into the new season - let's round up the latest news coming out of Rovers this week.

Defender set for Charlton move

Following a run in the starting 11 in the first half of the 2021-22 season under Tony Mowbray, Tayo Edun hasn't enjoyed the most fruitful time at Blackburn Rovers since his move from Lincoln City.

Edun played just 13 times for Rovers last season in all competitions and was very much a backup to Harry Pickering at left-back, and now he has agreed to move on from the club with less than 12 months to go on his contract.

LancsLive has reported that Edun is having a medical with League One outfit Charlton Athletic ahead of a potential switch to The Valley, and it will be a permanent deal for the 25-year-old.

Blackburn name their price for Phillips amid Tottenham talks

Despite being down in London for a medical last week, it appears that a move to take Blackburn's teenage centre-back Ash Phillips to Tottenham Hotspur is not as close as first though.

Rovers are disputing technicalities in the release clause that is in the defender's contract and as reported by Alan Nixon this past weekend, Blackburn want £5 million up-front and a further £4.5 million in add-ons for the 18-year-old.

This has been backed up by The Athletic, who claim that Rovers have moved the goalposts on their asking price after initially agreeing a £3 million fee with £2 million in add-ons.

Despite the change in valuation though, it's thought that Phillips will eventually become a Spurs player.

At the weekend, Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher was being linked with a move away from Ewood Park, with Coventry and Stoke City both touted as admirers.

Rovers were said to not be budging on their £5 million valuation of the powerful forward though, which would put any deal into doubt.

However, per CoventryLive, Gallagher is not thought to be on the Sky Blues' radar this summer as a transfer target whatsoever.

New signing out for eight weeks

Not only has Niall Ennis not been fit enough to play in pre-season following his move from Plymouth Argyle, but now another summer acquisition in Arnor Sigurdsson has been struck down as well.

The Icelandic international suffered a groin injury during Rovers' pre-season training camp in Austria and is set to be sidelined for a period of eight weeks.

It leaves Rovers short out wide with just Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges to call upon from last season's squad, but Dilan Markanday may perhaps now get a chance to shine under Tomasson.