Highlights Newcastle United has joined Tottenham in pursuing defender Ashley Phillips, with his valuation set to decrease if a transfer is not completed soon.

Blackburn Rovers concluded their pre-season games with mixed results, including a 1-0 victory over Stockport County and a 3-2 loss to Girona.

Sam Gallagher will be injured for the season opener.

It has been yet another busy summer of activity at Ewood Park.

After sourcing three fresh faces in the form of Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Sondre Tronsard, the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has been thrown into doubt following a reported 'freeze' to the club's budget, prohibiting any more signings - even free transfers - for the new season.

Indeed, it is believed that the Dane had further arrivals lined up, and Blackburn's squad already looks considerably weaker than the previous campaign, in which they only finished outside the play-offs on goal difference.

And with the clock ticking down towards Saturday's season opener at home to West Bromwich Albion, let's take a look at the latest news at Ewood Park.

Newcastle United join Ashley Phillips transfer race

According to The Sun, Newcastle have joined Tottenham in the race for Phillips' signature this summer, with the young defender primed to move on in the near future.

The report states that the Magpies have not yet trumped Tottenham's offer and that Phillips' valuation will drastically decrease if a departure is not sanctioned by the end of the week owing to a release clause that comes into play.

Blackburn have been holding out for a £9.45m fee which entails £5m upfront and then the rest of the money arriving in various future add-ons.

However, Phillips could soon be acquired for as cheap as £2m come Friday, and it appears as though top clubs will likely wait until his release clause activates before swooping in.

Blackburn Rovers round up pre-season

In other news, Blackburn will now be firmly fixated upon the challenge ahead after concluding their pre-season schedule over the weekend.

A primarily youthful-looking Blackburn side captained by Scott Wharton edged out a 1-0 victory over Stockport County on Friday evening, although a much stronger unit promptly lost 3-2 at home to Girona the following day, coming as their only defeat of pre-season.

Rovers had beaten both Barnsley and Austrian outfit Hartberg amid draws against League One duo Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley.

And, in what comes as another blow to Blackburn ahead of their season opener, it has now emerged that Sam Gallagher will not feature against the Baggies.

Gallagher not play in either of the pre-season friendlies on Saturday and Tomasson shed some light on the situation, telling the Lancashire Telegraph: “Sam Gallagher will be out injured I think, until the game against Walsall.”

Blackburn take on Walsall in the Carabao Cup on August 8th, so Tomasson will be pleased to have the forward back before long but it does raise question marks regarding who will be leading the line when West Brom come to town this weekend.

This is because the Rovers boss also admitted the current state of play pertaining to the fitness of summer signing Ennis, who is set to feature for the under-21's on Tuesday in a bid to be reared and readied for the upcoming season.

Tomasson informed the Lancashire Telegraph: "Niall hasn’t trained a lot with us yet. We need to build him up and we are doing that. It was good that he got a few minutes today.”