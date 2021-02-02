Latest Birmingham City team news pre-Wycombe, what will the Blues XI look like tonight?

Birmingham City travel to take on Wycombe Wanderers in what is a huge clash in the Championship.

Aitor Karanka’s side are just four points clear of 22nd placed Rotherham, and the Millers have two games in hand over Blues, as we approach a crucial period in the season.

Therefore, Blues will see tonight’s game against a Wycombe side that are bottom of the league and 11 points from safety, as an ideal one to get a much-needed win.

It was a hectic transfer period for Karanka, who did strengthen his squad, although a failure to land another striker could prove costly.

Here we look at the team news ahead of tonight’s game…

Sam Cosgrove ready to make his debut

The main signing for Blues was Sam Cosgrove, with the striker joining from Aberdeen in a deal that was believed to be worth around £2m.

With the move confirmed on Sunday evening, the target man received all the necessary clearances in time to be registered for tonight’s game, so he could be in from the off.

Having played five games in the past month, match fitness won’t be an issue either.

Yan Valery won’t be involved

However, there isn’t such good news with Blues’ other notable late signing.

The West Midlands outfit struck a late deal to bring right-back Yan Valery in from Southampton on loan, but they were still waiting for approval from the FA, Premier League and EFL last night.

That won’t have come in time to allow him to play today, so his debut could come against Bournemouth this weekend.

Alen Halilovic a doubt

Another player who Karanka could be without is Alen Halilovic, as the Croatian is a doubt with the knock that saw him miss the draw with Coventry City last time out.

Elsewhere, Zach Jeacock remains out with an ankle injury, whilst a thigh complaint will keep Caolan Boyd-Munce on the sidelines.

Changes expected

Despite picking up a decent point against the Sky Blues last time out, changes are still expected to be made tonight.

Cosgrove is likely to start up top, with Scott Hogan’s place under threat unless the Spanish boss reverts to a front two, whilst Adam Clayton has struggled in recent weeks and could see Rekeem Harper take his place to add more energy in the middle of the park.

Experienced duo Marc Roberts and George Friend will also be pushing to start.