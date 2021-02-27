Latest Birmingham City team news pre-QPR, what will the Blues XI look like today?

Birmingham City will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome QPR to St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

Aitor Karanka’s side picked up a much-needed three points against relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday last week, although they fell to defeat against Norwich in midweek.

Despite that, there were plenty of positives for the boss to take from the performance against the Canaries, as Blues more than matched the league leaders for large parts, and they were unfortunate to go behind.

Nevertheless, they lost, and are just two points above third from bottom Rotherham, who have two games in hand on Karanka’s men.

So, today’s game against a QPR side that have found form in recent weeks is a big one, and here we look at the latest team news…

Ivan Sanchez is a doubt

The Spanish winger was forced off after scoring against the Yellows in the week, as Karanka confirmed Sanchez has a groin issue.

Whilst he is only rated as a doubt for this game, it does seem unlikely that he will be involved given the short turnaround between the games.

Sam Cosgrove pushing to feature

It’s fair to say that the January addition has not made the impact that he would’ve wanted yet.

Cosgrove was initially used as a sub by Karanka, before an ankle issue kept him out for the past three games. The target man is close to returning though, and he could be used from the bench this afternoon.

The schedule on Karanka’s mind

This is the third game for Blues in seven days, and the fixtures are coming thick and fast, with teams playing every midweek and weekend up until March 20th.

Therefore, Karanka is going to have to manage his squad, as he won’t be able to keep selecting the same XI.

So, he may look to rotate today, with Yan Valery, Mikel San Jose and Alen Halilovic three who could be handed starts.