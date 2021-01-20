Latest Birmingham City team news pre-Preston, what will the Blues XI look like tonight?

Birmingham City will be looking to build on their hugely impressive win at Middlesbrough last time out when they host Preston this evening.

The 1-0 success on Teesside, thanks to a Scott Hogan goal, ended a six-game winless win for Blues in the Championship, moving them six points clear of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, boss Aitor Karanka is sure to keep the changes to a minimum this evening, and here we look at the latest team news ahead of the game.

Injured trio remain out

The injury situation for Blues isn’t too bad, with Zach Jeacock (ankle), Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) and Gary Gardner (hamstring), the only players who will be unavailable at St. Andrew’s later on. And, the truth is none of those would likely make the XI anyway.

So, it is a positive for Karanka, but there are still some big decisions to make.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League? Olivier Kapo Mikael Forssell Seb Larsson Olivier Kapo

Senior trio hoping for a start

Given Birmingham’s poor form this season, it’s been near enough impossible to guess what the Spaniard would go with.

Changes have regularly been made, including switching from a back three to a back four. However, you would imagine that Karanka is going to want to build momentum after Saturday’s win, so it’s highly likely that he will stick with the same XI that started against Neil Warnock’s side.

That means Marc Roberts, Adam Clayton and Lukas Jutkiewicz will look on, providing Blues with an experienced bench.

Mikel San Jose should continue at centre-back, with an adventurous 4-2-3-1 the approach we expect Birmingham to go with as they seek to make it consecutive victories.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.