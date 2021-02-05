Latest Birmingham City team news pre-Bournemouth, what will the Blues XI look like tomorrow?

Birmingham City will be looking for just their second win in 11 Championship games when they take on Bournemouth tomorrow.

Whilst many would normally see this as a home banker, the Cherries are without a manager, and are not in great form themselves. And, despite Blues’ struggles, they did win at promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough in January.

Nevertheless, it’s clear Aitor Karanka’s side need to improve if they are to pick up maximum points on the south coast.

With just one place and two points keeping Blues above the bottom three, they have to start picking up results, and here we look at the team news ahead of the game…

Alen Halilovic likely to miss out

It’s fair to say the Croatian hasn’t made the impact that many hoped at St. Andrew’s just yet, with injuries halting his progress.

And, he looks set to miss out tomorrow, with Karanka confirming that Halilovic will be assessed, but it’s unlikely that he will make the matchday squad.

New signings ready to feature

There could be two debuts handed out against the Cherries, with Yan Valery and Sam Cosgrove pushing to start.

The latter was very surprisingly not used against Wycombe Wanderers in the week, but after a few days training and working with his new teammates should help.

Valery wasn’t registered to feature last time out, but he is available now and is expected to be involved.

Marc Roberts to serve ban

As well as the two dropped points, there was more bad news for Blues at Wycombe when Marc Roberts was sent off.

The big centre-back has been in and out the team recently, so he can be replaced, but it’s still a problem that the Spanish boss could’ve done without.

Changes expected

Roberts’ suspension means Karanka has to make at least one change for the game, but there could be a few made by the ex-Boro boss.

Jake Clarke-Salter could potentially come in at centre-back, if Mikel San Jose stays in midfield, whilst Rekeem Harper and George Friend may also come in. Then, you have the two new recruits who seem likely to start.

So, it will be interesting to see who is in the XI for this huge game.