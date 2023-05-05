With their Championship status secured for 2023-24, Birmingham City will spend a 14th consecutive season in the second tier of English football when the new campaign starts in August.

The last few years for the club haven't been easy at all and the fanbase have grown discontent with the Far East ownership that continues to show little in the way of ambition whatsoever - false dawns have come in the way of failed takeovers but they may just be getting somewhere now when it comes to new custodians at St Andrew's.

That is because former Microsoft and Motorola executive Jeremy Dale has been putting a consortium together ready to try and buy the Blues, and in mid-April a letter of intent was sent by the Birmingham board to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, notifying that over 45 per cent of shares in the club are wanted to be purchased by a party.

American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is also believed to be involved in the deal, and within the next month or two you'd imagine a takeover should be finalised, and that in-turn should bring fresh funds into play for head coach John Eustace and his recruitment team.

With a talented set of young players at his disposal though, it would perhaps be wise to get a couple of teenagers that have showed promise tied down - and first up should be Jobe Bellingham.

Why do Birmingham need to tie down Jobe Bellingham as soon as possible?

Bellingham of course has a lofty reputation to uphold being the younger brother of Jude, who made Birmingham £25 million nearly three years ago and has become an established England international at the age of just 19.

Jobe is now 17 years of age, and by this point in Jude's career he had already got a full season of football under his belt and was being touted to all the biggest clubs in the world - that's not the same for his younger brother though who made his debut back in January 2022 at the age of 16 but has gradually been eased into the first-team by Eustace.

Appearing mainly off the bench in the Championship this season, Bellingham has started the Blues' last three league matches in attacking positions and has shown flashes of brilliance, but it will perhaps be next season when we will see him in a better light.

That's if he's still at Birmingham though - last year the Daily Mail reported that Sunderland were trying to sign him as a 16-year-old before he signed a professional contract, with their sporting director Kristjaan Speakman having a close relationship with Bellingham's parents from his time as academy manager at Blues.

A move failed to transpire but the Mail once again have claimed that the Black Cats are back with a vengeance and will aim to bring Bellingham to the Stadium of Light this summer, with a £300,000 compensation figure touted.

How long is Jobe Bellingham contracted to Birmingham until?

Bellingham turned professional when he turned 17 back in September, but it was never disclosed as to how long he signed terms until.

The Daily Mail's report would suggest he is out of contract at the end of this season, but it is hard to believe that the Blues hierarchy would only get him signed up for less than a year.

At the same time though, perhaps Bellingham and his family only wanted to sign until this summer so he could assess his options - we just don't know for sure what the situation is.

For Birmingham though, it's incredibly important to get this takeover sorted as soon as possible and then offer Bellingham a new bumper deal to make sure he becomes one of the cornerstones of the club in years to come - he may not accept it but if he continues to get regular minutes under Eustace then he could develop into one hell of a player by the end of the 2023-24 season.