Birmingham City have had a busy summer in preparation for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Blues earned plenty of plaudits last season as they earned a 17th place finish in the table.

John Eustace oversaw a successful first year in charge at St. Andrew’s as he led the team away from any potential relegation scrap.

Eustace will now be hoping to kick-on under new ownership at the club.

The team has already added a number of fresh faces through the transfer window, including the likes of Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, as well as the returning Dion Sanderson, among others.

What is the latest news at Birmingham City?

With the league set to return this week, we take a look at how the team’s preparations are going for their clash with Swansea City on 5 August.

Here is the latest news surrounding Birmingham prior to Saturday’s fixture in south Wales…

Trusty decision

Birmingham City look set to miss out on the signing of Auston Trusty this summer.

According to Mike McGrath, talks are taking place over a move to Sheffield United.

It has been claimed by Darren Smith, via Eduardo Hagn, that the Blades have agreed a £5 million deal for the Arsenal defender.

Trusty spent last year out on loan with the Blues, where he impressed massively with his performances.

But Eustace’s side is set to miss out on re-signing the centre back, with the American closing in on a move to Bramall Lane instead.

This comes as a blow to Birmimingham, who were keen to bring him back to the club.

Everton eye James

According to Alan Nixon, Everton are considering a move for Jordan James this summer.

The 19-year-old is set to be a big part of the team this year after making a breakthrough into the first team squad over the last couple of campaigns as a rotation player.

He has made 22 starts in the last two years, mostly being used as a substitute as he emerges as another bright young talent from the Blues’ academy.

However, James is attracting Premier League and Italian interest this window.

But the youngster is happy to remain with the Championship side, so it remains to be seen whether a move will materialise this summer.

Sarkic race

Birmingham are set to potentially compete for the signing of Matija Sarkic from Wolves this summer.

The shot-stopper’s proposed move to Stoke City this summer has fallen through.

Wolves are open to the sale of the 26-year-old, who is not the first-choice under Julen Lopetegui at Molineux.

The Montenegro international spent last season on loan with the Potters, where his performances have garnered him plenty of attention.

With a move to Stoke now seemingly collapsing, other Championship rivals have set their eyes on the goalkeeper.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that the Blues are one of the clubs eyeing a move for Sarkic.

However, they face competition from Championship rivals Millwall, who are also keen to upgrade on their current goalkeeping options.

Both clubs are proposing a loan move with an option to buy.