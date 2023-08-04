Birmingham City ushered in a new era this summer with the arrival of American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner in July, although his arrival was expected for a number of months.

Because of that, the Blues planned and invested before Wagner's official takeover and John Eustace's squad has been filled with young, hungry players for the most part.

City's new transfer strategy is an exciting one and it has left supporters clamouring to see the Blues in action, and they will get to witness them first-hand in South Wales this weekend when they take on Swansea City in the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Championship season.

Ahead of that, let's take a look at the latest Birmingham City news as they get set to begin their new season.

Defender moves to League One club following Birmingham departure

After six years under contract at St Andrew's, Harlee Dean made his exit from Birmingham City this summer after his contract was not renewed.

Dean joined from Brentford in 2017 in a £2.2 million deal in the summer that under Harry Redknapp's management the club spent a significant amount which ended up having future ramifications.

A regular at City for four years, Dean then fell out of favour under Lee Bowyer in the 2021-22 campaign and was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday later that season, but he did make some sort of comeback under Eustace last year with 16 Championship outings.

He was let go of this summer though but he has found a new club on the eve of the new season, with League One outfit Reading giving him a two-year contract.

The big news coming out of the Midlands this weekend is that NFL legend Tom Brady has become a minority owner of City, having done business deals with Wagner's company Knighthead in the past.

Brady's investment follows another American Football superstar in JJ Watt, who became involved with Burnley earlier in the year and the 46-year-old's involvement should give City's profile and commercial potential a big boost.

Birmingham head coach Eustace has commented on Brady's arrival, saying, per the BBC: "The new owners want to make this club a world brand. They want everyone talking about Birmingham City.

"And it's a real statement of intent from the club to get Tom Brady, to bring in somebody of that ilk, one of the most famous sports people in the world. For him to be associated with us is very exciting.

"But there is still a lot of hard work to be done in the short term on the pitch to make sure we do become successful.

"Everything going on off the field is very exciting, but that's all long term."

One of the big moves that Wagner made from an off-field standpoint this summer was to appoint Garry Cook as CEO.

Cook has worked for entities such as Nike, Manchester City, the UFC and the Saudi Pro League in significant capacities and his expertise will be put to good use on the board at City.

It is no secret that Birmingham, under their Far East ownership, have suffered from financial issues, but Cook is of the belief that moves being made off the field will make sure that the club never fall foul of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability rules again.

“The formula is very simple, you have to grow your revenue and to grow your revenue you have to grow your fanbase because every sponsor, every partner wants to be part of a very successful fanbase and we will continue to do those things," Cook said, via Birmingham Live.

“We are actually starting to see some of that to come through. We announced recently that UNDEFEATED, one of the world’s great influential retailers chose to be on the front of Birmingham City’s new jersey, we are with Nike one of the greatest brands in sport of all time, they have chosen Birmingham City and that relationship will get bigger and stronger.

“Grow your fanbase by serving them, letting them get what they need, ensure you are growing your revenue and in turn that helps you avoid any restrictions on P&S and gives you the ability to invest in talent on the football pitch. The recipe is simple, the work is harder.”