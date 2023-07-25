Birmingham City have made a productive start to the summer window.

Tyler Roberts, Kohi Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele and Keshi Anderson have all come in to increase Blues' threat in the final third - but defensive signings have also been made.

Krystian Bielik could be a good player to have in front of the defence, Dion Sanderson has arrived permanently and Ethan Laird has come in as a much-needed addition on the right-hand side.

The big bonus for them, after completing much of their summer business early, is the fact they are yet to use the loan market.

This is a market they can utilise later on in the window if they require extra squad depth - but the fact they are yet to bring in a loanee suggests they are keen to build for the long term and have the finances to do so after the money they received from the Bellingham brothers' sales and Tahith Chong's departure.

More players will be coming to St Andrew's before the end of the window with a few positions needing to be addressed - but Blues can be happy with their work so far.

Looking less at the past and more at the present though, we take a look at the some of the most important recent news to break at St Andrew's.

Who is in the race for Jack Colback?

Colback is attracting interest from three Championship sides following his departure from Nottingham Forest, according to Alan Nixon.

Available as a free agent, interested teams Birmingham, West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town may all be able to afford him, but it's unclear which club he will choose.

He is "closing in" on making a decision though, so these clubs should know whether they have won the race for his signature or not very soon.

Blues could benefit from having Colback, not just for extra depth in the middle of the park but also because the ex-Forest man can operate as a left wing-back. With George Friend leaving, Colback could be a decent option to have on the left-hand side.

Where did former target Bailey Peacock-Farrell move?

John Eustace's side were also believed to be interested in Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

With James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux both joining Burnley, it looked as though the Northern Irishman was going to be let go by Vincent Kompany.

And he did seal a departure, making the loan move to Danish side Aarhus.

That's a shame for Birmingham who could have benefitted from the shot-stopper if Neil Etheridge does leave before the end of the summer window - but the Philippines international remains at St Andrew's at this stage.

And because of this, losing out on Peacock-Farrell isn't too much of a blow.

What's the latest on Ivan Sunjic's future at Birmingham City?

Blues will continue to listen to offers for Ivan Sunjic until the transfer window closes, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

This comes as no surprise considering he hasn't lived up to expectations in the Midlands and is probably on a decent wage considering they spent a big fee on him.

If he doesn't seal a move though, he will remain part of Eustace's first-team plans, with the Croatian potentially set to get the chance to shine under Birmingham's current boss after spending last season at Hertha Berlin.

He has reportedly made a good impression on Eustace, something that can only benefit him if he doesn't move before the deadline.