Birmingham City will be hoping to end the 2022/23 campaign on a high by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield United on Monday.

After securing an impressive victory over Millwall last month, the Blues have suffered defeats to Blackpool and Coventry City in the Championship.

As a result of these setbacks, Birmingham have slipped down to 17th in the league standings.

A win over the Blades could allow the Blues leapfrog Stoke City who are set to take on Watford on the final day of the season.

Birmingham's attention will soon switch to preparing for the upcoming transfer window.

By nailing their recruitment over the course of the summer, the Blues could potentially reach new heights in the Championship later this year with John Eustace at the helm.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest Birmingham news ahead of the club's upcoming meeting with the Blades.

Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham linked with six-figure Sunderland switch

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Sunderland are interested in signing Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City this summer.

The Black Cats could potentially secure the services of the midfielder for a compensation fee of around £300,000.

Sunderland put in groundwork for this move last season by inviting Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light for the club's final home game.

Bellingham has made 22 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and has been selected to start in each of the last three league games by Eustace.

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton on Birmingham's transfer radar

As per a report from The Sun, Birmingham are eyeing a move for Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton ahead of the upcoming window.

Swansea City and Reading have also sent scouts to watch Burton in recent weeks.

Burton, who is also attracting interest from Hearts, is believed to be valued at £500,000 by Plymouth.

Due to an injury sustained by Michael Cooper, Burton has featured regularly for Argyle since the turn of the year.

The keeper made his 17th league appearance of the season in Plymouth's promotion-clinching victory over Burton Albion last weekend.

Birmingham facing battle for Lee Bonis signing as Bolton and Derby enter race for striker

A report from the Daily Mail last month suggested that Birmingham were interested in Larne striker Lee Bonis, who is valued at £300,000 by his current club.

Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Blackpool were also touted as potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

Birmingham will face a battle to secure the services of Bonis as he has now been linked with two other Football League sides.

As per Sunday Life Sport, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County are also keen on a move for the striker who has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Larne this season.