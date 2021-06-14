Latest Barnsley transfer rumour suggests they have no intention of losing last year’s progress: Opinion

There’ll be plenty of interest in what Barnsley manage to do this summer transfer window as they look to build on last year’s play-off semi-final.

The Tykes really impressed under Valerien Ismael last season as they surged into the top six in the second half of the campaign and now the plan this summer needs to be one that builds on that and ensures that last year wasn’t a flash in the plan.

Becoming perennial play-off challengers would be a good step forwards in terms of the club’s progression as, eventually, that should yield a spot in the Premier League as time goes on.

New signings will hint at how well they’re going to achieve that, then, and the latest story surrounding Emiliano Marcondes should be welcomed by Tykes fans universally:

Barnsley are in talks to sign Brentford play-off hero Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer. #barnsleyfc #brentfordfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 14, 2021

The midfielder had a good campaign last year as he played his part in helping Brentford to the play-offs and, ultimately, hit a telling second goal in the play-off final against Swansea to seal the Bees’ passage to the Premier League.

Indeed, it was somewhat of a surprise to see him move on from west London on the back of that but that is the way the game goes and, of course, he is a player that any side with play-off aspirations in the Championship should be looking at, particularly on a free.

Barnsley, then, are underlining their own aims in trying to bring him in.

Not only will they be buoyed by the fact that the player is ready to listen to what they have to offer and clearly believes in what the Tykes are trying to achieve, they’ll also take the view that there will be other players of his quality considering Oakwell as a genuine destination to challenge for Premier League promotion.

This is exactly the transfer policy Barnsley needed to take this summer to build on their great campaign last year and Tykes fans will be pleased at what is being done to ensure the years to come only improve further on 2020/21.

Of course, a deal needs to be agreed, but it is clear the Tykes are looking up from 2020/21 and that bodes well.

20 facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Barnsley signed Iain Hume from Preston North End. True or false? True False