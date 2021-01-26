Latest Barnsley stance revealed on Alex Mowatt as Millwall interest begins to fade

Barnsley remain in contact with Alex Mowatt and his representatives over the midfielder’s future, amid strong links with a move this January.

Mowatt’s contract situation at Oakwell has been a difficult thing for Barnsley to shake in recent years, but he’s still with the Tykes and they are hopeful of tying him down to fresh terms.

That’s even still the case as clubs sniff around the midfielder.

Millwall are known admirers of Mowatt, but they do actually look like meeting a dead end in their pursuit of the Leeds United academy graduate.

That has given fresh hope of Barnsley retaining their skipper, with Valerien Ismael offering an update this week.

As per the Yorkshire Post, Ismael said: “We are focused and Alex is focused. I have to say I am calm in this case.

“I am very, very calm and comfortable and I have a good feeling with the way he plays for the moment and the way we deal with the situation in the club.

“We are doing our job and we speak and stay in touch with Alex and his agent. That is why we are calm and not worried about the transfer situation.” Mowatt has scored four times in 24 appearances in the Championship this season, with the 25-year-old notching a further two assists. The Verdict Forget incoming signings, what a deal it would be for Barnsley to retain Mowatt this month and get the midfielder on fresh terms. He’s such a good player at this level and is the talisman at the heart of this Barnsley side. They are heading in a new direction under Ismael and Mowatt might well be attracted to staying put for now. Thoughts? Let us know!