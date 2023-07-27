Suffering play-off heartbreak last time out, Barnsley will be eager to get the new season started and will have fire in their bellies as they attempt to go one better and win promotion back to the Championship.

Of course, it has been a rather difficult summer thus far, losing two influential figures in manager Michael Duff to Swansea City and defender Mads Andersen to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

There has already been a few number of changes to the squad during the early and middle stages of this summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see how busy the next few weeks are from a Barnsley perspective.

The new League One campaign begins in just over a week and for the Tykes, it is a home game against Port Vale to kick things off, before a trip to Bristol Rovers the following Saturday.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer window plays out at Oakwell, here, we take a look at the latest news concerning Barnsley Football Club as the level of excitement creeps back up once again...

What is the latest Barnsley news?

Tykes confirm full-back addition

Barnsley have completed the permanent swoop of right-back Corey O'Keeffe, who has joined the Tykes from Forest Green Rovers after a mere season with the recently relegated club.

A creative threat from wide positions, the 25-year-old registered seven assists in League One last time out, and prior to that, he enjoyed a very impressive League Two campaign with Rochdale, scoring two and providing a further nine assists.

The Birmingham-born wing-back, who can also operate in the centre of midfield, progressed through the academy ranks at St Andrew's, before his release in 2020.

Ambitious League 2 club eye up Barnsley forward

Barnsley will be keen to keep hold of their important individuals during what remains of this summer transfer window, especially considering what they have lost in Duff and Andersen.

However, their resolve could be tested by the Hollywood-backed League Two club Wrexham, who have managed to secure the signings of some fantastic players since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover at the Racecourse Stadium, with the Red Dragons reportedly casting their eyes over Barnsley striker James Norwood.

According to The Sun, Wrexham are considering the experienced front man after an injury to Paul Mullin.

New summer signing Max Watters shares optimistic message

Enjoying a loan stint at Oakwell last time out, the Tykes have now completed a permanent swoop for Max Watters.

The former Cardiff City striker spoke to the club's media upon arrival, and said: "I had a few months here last year and I really enjoyed it," he began. "I really like what I saw and I'm really happy to be back.

"I didn't play as many games as I wanted to last season.

"Hopefully, this season that can change and we can get as much success as we can.

"The start didn't go as well as I expected with the red card on my first game. I then got injured and then obviously the strikers that we had were doing really well, so they managed to keep their place in the team and it didn't go as well as I expected it to.

"I scored four goals in I think five starts which is a positive for me," continued Watters. "So now I've just got to look forward to this season and be as good as I can be."