Having joined Birmingham City on loan last summer, it was unclear what to expect from Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.

Trusty joined the Gunners in January 2022, and was immediately loaned back to MLS before eventually joining Birmingham City on loan last summer.

The US international went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, turning out to be a very shrewd addition to John Eustace's squad for the campaign.

So much so that the Birmingham City boss told BirminghamLive in January: “I would love him at the football club going forward."

"I think everyone connected to Birmingham City would love him to be part of the football club but we also respect he is an Arsenal player, a very good player but it’s something we can hopefully push at the end of the season.”

That was back in February, though, and a lot has changed in the world of football since then.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at, and rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding the Arsenal defender's future.

Ipswich Town keen on Auston Trusty

One of the most recent stories to emerge surrounding the central defender is regarding fresh interest in his services this summer.

That interest is from Championship side Ipswich Town.

Indeed, the East Anglian Daily Times report that the 24-year-old is one of a number of centre-backs interesting the Tractor Boys this summer.

Having recently been promoted to the Championship, Kieran McKenna's side are keen to strengthen their options ahead of the 23/24 campaign and clearly the USMNT defender is a player they have their eye on.

Birmingham City still interested in Auston Trusty

With news that Ipswich are interested Trusty, local media to Birmingham City reported on the news.

Trusty spent the season on loan with the Blues last season and greatly impressed.

It should come as no surprise, then, because according to BirminghamLive, the Blues also remain interested in the defender this summer.

Blues boss John Eustace said at the end of his loan that he expected Trusty to go back to Arsenal as a Premier League player, which perhaps speaks as to how highly he was rated by those at Birmingham City.

Arsenal's Auston Trusty stance revealed

Of course, Auston Trusty will not be going anywhere either permanently or otherwise without Arsenal's permission.

Despite having never made an appearance for the North London club, Trusty remains permanently on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

It is unclear just how long his contract with the side is, but it seems he is tied down there until at least the end of next season.

Arsenal are said to be open to permanent offers for Trusty this summer.

Fortunately for the club's interested in him this summer, Guardian reporter Nick Ames recently reported that the Gunners are open to permanent offers for the centre-back this summer.

Ames does stress, though, that the club are in no hurry to jump into a deal, and that Trusty remains in the club's pre-season plans.

This, then, suggests it could be a rather drawn out affair this summer, and it will likely take a strong offer to sign him.