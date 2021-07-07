Latest Aston Villa summer signing speaks out after leaving EFL club and snubbing Man United

New Aston Villa signing Josh Feeney has spoken out after leaving Fleetwood Town to become the Premier League club’s latest summer signing.

The 16-year-old caught the attention of a number of big clubs earlier this summer ahead of his departure from Fleetwood, with Villa, Celtic Leeds United, and Wolves among the sides linked.

The Villa Park outfit were said to be the frontrunners for the England U16s defender’s signature but Manchester United were believed to be keen to hijack the move.

The Red Devils failed in that task, however, and the Birmingham club announced the signing of the teenage centre-back yesterday with Fleetwood confirming it was for a “substantial undisclosed fee”.

Feeney has taken to Twitter to speak out after sealing his move to Villa, thanking his former club and looking ahead with excitement.

Absolutely buzzing to finally announce that I have signed for @AVFCOfficial 💜💙

I’d like to say Thankyou to everyone at @ftfc for the last 4 years but I’m excited for my new chapter🤩

Also a huge thanks to @Gazseddon and @CAABase for sorting everything👊🏻 #UTV pic.twitter.com/bjb4r9doT2 — Joshua Feeney (@joshuafeeney6) July 6, 2021

Feeney, who was named on Fleetwood’s bench three times but never made his senior debut for the club, will now join up with Villa’s academy.

The defender joined the North West club four years ago at the age of 12 and was highly rated due to his development in both the U18s and U23s.

The Verdict

Villa have got their man and it seems the young defender is excited to be joining the Premier League side, which is no surprise.

It’s good to see the teenager thanking everyone at Fleetwood for their part in his development and you feel the Cod Army will likely be tracking his development at Villa closely.

Given the interest from Man United, this looks like a real win for the Birmingham club, who have held off the advances of arguably the biggest team in the country to sign a promising young player.