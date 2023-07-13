Rasmus Kristensen is closing in on a loan move from Leeds United to AS Roma, opening the door for Cody Drameh to stake a claim in Leeds' first-team.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the 26-year-old full-back has agreed personal terms with Jose Mourinho's side and that a deal with the Leeds is said to be advancing.

In Romano's latest update, he said: "AS Roma are set to sign Rasmus Kristensen, deal in place with Leeds United. Loan until June 2024 agreed on player and clubs side.

"Kristensen will follow Llorente as new Roma signing... coming from Leeds."

Gianluca Di Marzio has also stated recently that the move is "now closer", with the player about to join on a straight loan with no buy option in the contract.

Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg man, but he is now thought to be on the verge of a loan move to the Italian giants, which will likely be greeted with positivity from Leeds fans.

Kristensen has been an underwhelming and unsuccessful signing for Leeds, and Leeds have two other right-back options on their books already: Drameh and Luke Ayling.

Kristensen came to Leeds with good reputation from his time in Austria, and has 15 caps for the Danish national team. He played 30 games for Leeds last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist in the process, but the move has not worked and a parting of ways is the right decision.

What could Kristensen's departure mean for Drameh?

Drameh is attracting a lot of interest this summer, with the likes of Burnley and Luton Town said to be keen on the 21-year-old.

Drameh has just enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with Luton Town, which culminated with promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs as a right wing-back under the guidance of Rob Edwards.

It is his second loan spell away from Elland Road since joining permanently from Fulham. The young defender spent time on loan with Cardiff City in the previous campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award, too.

Drameh is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road, which could prompt the Whites to cash-in, but Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that Leeds are keen to involve him in their plans during the coming season. He wrote: "Giving Drameh a proper go as Leeds’ right-back next season is a no-brainer. The 21-year-old has just been promoted to the Premier League while on loan at Luton Town and is easily good enough for the Championship.

"But he has been none too happy about his lack of opportunities at Elland Road and, given that he has just 12 months left on his deal, Leeds would have to convince him his involvement next season would be meaningful."

Will Leeds tie Drameh down?

Kristensen's departure gives Leeds extra motivation and also the power to assure Drameh of first-team football for next campaign, and they should be looking to tie the 21-year-old down to fresh terms and a contract extension as well.

Ayling can play his part for Leeds, but should be more of a peripheral figure next season, covering as a squad player at both right-back and right-sided centre-back, with Drameh guaranteed a starting berth.

Drameh has proven at two separate clubs that he can operate at a high level in the Championship and is also 21, giving him plenty of propensity to improve further still. He would be among the best players in his position in the division, and Kristensen's exit should be the catalyst for retaining his services beyond this summer and 2024, too.

Leeds must get on with agreeing a new contract as soon as possible, signalling to potential suitors that the 21-year-old is here to stay at Elland Road and help Leeds bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.