Watching Archie Gray perform so admirably in the Championship season will be something that makes all Leeds United fans as proud as can be.

The 18-year-old academy graduate has been a regular starter for Daniel Farke’s side and has quickly established himself as one of the standout performers in the second tier, which currently sees United sitting top of the tree.

With 41 appearances across all competitions this season, the teenager’s assurance on the ball and ability to bomb up and down the flanks has already earned him plenty of Premier League suitors, with Liverpool and Manchester United among those said to be keen on the right-sided star.

But Gray - who is the son of former Leeds United forward Andy, and great-nephew of Whites legend Eddie - will have helped fans breathe a sigh of relief with his latest comments pledging his future to the club.

Archie Gray future amid Liverpool and Manchester United interest

Leeds look well-placed for an immediate return to the Premier League this season, with the Yorkshire side sitting top of the table as it stands, although Leicester City are a point behind with a game in hand, level with third-placed Ipswich Town.

A return of 37 points from a possible 39 this calendar year has seen Farke’s side fly up the league table, with Gray being one of the protagonists in the unbeaten run with his never-ending supplies of energy and composure on the right side of defence.

It is no surprise to see several elite sides wanting to acquire his services, but the 18-year-old is Leeds United through and through, and isn’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

“It would mean a lot to me because that's the goal everyone has got here,” Gray told Sky Sports of a potential return to the Premier League.

“But especially with me being from Leeds. That's where the club deserves to be and should be.

“I want to try and win trophies with Leeds, that's what I've always dreamed of as a kid. Playing for England’s first team is another one which is what every kid from England dreams of.”

That sort of dedication to the club is exactly what every Leeds fan will want to see from someone they see as one of their own, and the snub of two of the Premier League’s top six will further cement his status as a fan-favourite at Elland Road.

Gray’s potential to become a future great has always been apparent, with Marcelo Bielsa getting the teenager to train with the first team while he was still studying for his GCSEs, with the Argentinian spotting an emerging star right from the outset.

Archie Gray 23/24 Leeds United Championship stats Appearances 36 Starts 33 Pass completion 82.5% Shot-creating actions 50 Tackles 80 As of March 22nd, 2024 Source: FBRef

After being on the bench in the Premier League as a 15-year-old, Gray eventually made his debut at the start of this season, and he hasn’t looked back since; becoming something of an ever-present amid the Whites’ backline.

His dedication to the club has never been in doubt; he is someone who wants to play for Leeds United and Leeds United only, and is determined to get them back to where he feels they belong.

With a childhood ambition to win the Champions League with his boyhood club, you can see Gray becoming part of the furniture at Elland Road in years to come.

Archie Gray Leeds United contract latest

The defender signed a new contract with the club in January to keep him at Elland Road until at least 2028, although his current employers are already said to be debating offering him a new deal as an incentive to keep him at the club.

With ample clubs likely to try to make a move in the summer - despite Gray offering his own hands-off warning - Leeds will want to offer him improved terms to sweeten the deal for their young star, as well as increase any sort of release clause they may have in his contract.

It looks like teenager - who netted on his England under-21 debut against Azerbaijan under-21s during the international break - doesn’t need much convincing to pledge his future to the club though, with rumours of a summer move proving to be just that.

At a time when a number of their top talents like Crysencio Summerville are being linked with moves away from the club, Leeds fans will take great solace in hearing one of their brightest young stars commit his future to the club, with the aim of guiding them back to the top flight this season.

You better get used to the sight of seeing Gray whizzing up and down the flanks at Elland Road or running the midfield, because it sounds like we could be seeing it for many years to come.