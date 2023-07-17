The race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is hotting up.

Scott's departure this summer has been expected for some time but the Ashton Gate faithful can be forgiven for starting to believe that he may stay put after a fairly quiet first month of the transfer window and with Nigel Pearson indicating he's planning for the 19-year-old to be part of his squad in 2023/24.

Alex Scott transfer latest

Over the past week, however, interest from multiple clubs has intensified and it is once again starting to look as though the rising star could be on the move soon.

Here, we've rounded up all the latest news concerning the pursuit of Scott...

Wolves set for another offer

Wolves are expected to make another for Scott after seeing a bid of £20 million, plus add-ons, rejected by the Championship club.

That's according to The Telegraph's John Percy, who has reiterated that City want £25 million for the midfielder and that the Molineux outfit remain hopeful that a deal can be done - with Julen Lopetegui said to be a big fan of Scott.

Percy has added that other Premier League clubs could still come in for the teenager.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Wolves bid was worth £22 million in total and is their second this summer, having seen an £18 million offer rejected previously.

Inter Milan have also been touted with an interest in that same report.

Bournemouth

Among the other top flight sides in the race for Scott are Bournemouth, who reportedly saw an initial bid of £15 million plus add-ons rejected last week.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries are readying another offer for their "top target in midfield" and are aware of the competition they face for his signature.

City have history dealing with the South Coast club - having sold academy products Lloyd Kelly and Antoine Semenyo to the Vitality Stadium outfit in recent years.

West Ham

West Ham United are another of the clubs that have been regularly linked with Scott and last week, Football Insider reported that the Hammers were in a strong position to agree a deal with the 19-year-old.

It is believed West Ham have a concrete interest and would be well-placed to sign him if all parties were keen for the move to progress.

As City have made clear throughout the summer, though, an offer in the region of £25 million will be needed if the player is to move to the London Stadium this summer.

The East London club do have that sort of cash available after the £105 million sale of Declan Rice.

Pre-season update

While the transfer talk continues to circle, Scott remains focussed on his preparations for the 2023/24 with City and featured for the Championship squad as they got their pre-season schedule underway this weekend.

He played the second half of the Robins' 6-2 victory against non-league outfit Torquay United at the Robins High Performance Centre on Saturday - featuring in midfield alongside Matty James and Andi Weimann.

City are back in action against League Two side Swindon Town on Tuesday and there are likely to be fans of multiple clubs keeping an eye on whether Scott is involved.