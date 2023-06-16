Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League this summer.

Scott enjoyed another impressive season for the Robins this year, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old won the club's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, as well as being named Championship Young Player of the Year, and his performances have not gone unnoticed with sides from the Premier League and across Europe keeping tabs on him.

What is Bristol City's valuation of Alex Scott?

The Robins will be determined to secure the maximum possible fee for Scott this summer and manager Nigel Pearson claimed in March that the club should not allow him to depart for anything less than £25 million.

"It’s got to be more than £25million, he shouldn’t go for less than that," Pearson told Bristol World. "Since he made his debut for us he’s played 80 odd games, so he’s been a regular. People talk about second season-itis where players get a drop-off, I don’t think we've seen that at all, I think we've seen him push on.

"He's managed to continue his development with a pretty steady upward curve over the two years he’s been here now. That speaks volumes not just about his ability but his temperament too… He’ll go on to really big things, I’m sure about that."

What is the latest on Alex Scott's Bristol City future?

More Premier League clubs enter race

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are the latest club to join the race for Scott, although the £25 million asking price is thought to be deterring the Cherries from making a move.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are also said to be keen and the trio join an ever-growing list of admirers for Scott.

90min claimed in April that Brighton, Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are all interested in Scott, while Atalanta, Bologna, Monaco and RB Leipzig are said to have watched him action in recent months, with Scott thought to want to depart Ashton Gate this summer.

Liverpool stance revealed

One team who can perhaps be ruled out as Scott's next destination is Liverpool, with CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that the Reds will not be pursuing a move this summer.

Liverpool have scouted Scott previously, but it seems he is not currently on Jurgen Klopp's list of targets.

However, Jacobs suggests that Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur could be teams to "keep an eye on" as the race for Scott's signature hots up.

City's valuation yet to be met

As we exclusively revealed this week, the Robins' £25 million valuation of Scott has not yet been met by any of the interested teams and this could potentially encourage one of the newly-promoted Premier League sides, Burnley, Sheffield United or Luton Town, to make a move.

It remains to be seen whether the trio would be willing to pay the asking price, but Scott remains very much up for grabs.

With so many suitors, it seems inevitable that Scott will leave Ashton Gate this summer, but City will be determined to hold firm on their valuation of their prized asset.