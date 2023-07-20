Bristol City are at the centre of a major transfer saga in the Championship.

Alex Scott has become a target for a number of Premier League sides this summer, raising doubts over his future at Ashton Gate.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest upcoming talents in the division, so it has come as no surprise that he has garnered such attention.

Scott was a key part of Nigel Pearson’s side last season, contributing one goal and five assists from 42 league appearances.

However, his time with the Robins may be coming to an end soon as offers arrive for his services.

What is the latest news surrounding Alex Scott amid Premier League interest?

With the upcoming Championship campaign getting underway in just a couple of weeks, it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will still be at the club in time for the opening clash against Preston North End.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding the future of the City star…

Bournemouth to make another offer?

The Cherries reportedly opened the bidding for Scott this summer with an offer worth £15 million.

City rejected that offer, instead telling the Premier League side that the 19-year-old was worth up to £25 million, with West Ham also monitoring the player.

With Wolves also in the race for the midfielder, Bournemouth may yet return with another offer closer to City’s valuation.

Journalist Dean Jones has given the Cherries the slight edge in the race to sign Scott this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he revealed that he expects a move to materialise and that Bournemouth are likeliest to come to an agreement with the Championship side as they prepare another bid.

Wolves close to Bristol City agreement

According to Football Insider, it is Wolves who are closest to signing the youngster.

The Midlands side are planning an offer worth up to £25 million having had bids of £18 and 20 million rejected previously by Bristol City.

Wolves have some financial fair play concerns that are making negotiating a fee difficult, but they are still keen on bringing Scott to Molineux this summer.

Wolves have sold Nathan Collins and Ruben Neves for £23 million and £42 million respectively, to help ease their financial situation.

The City chairman Jon Lansdown is keen on holding out for the full £25 million asking price for Scott, who he considers a prize asset.

What is West Ham’s stance?

According to The Athletic, West Ham hold an interest in Scott, but have yet to make a move for the City midfielder.

The Hammers sold key star Declan Rice in a £105 million deal with Arsenal, so have money to spend this summer.

The London club have identified a number of midfield targets as they look to replace their former captain.

However, the club has yet to make a formal offer for any of their potential options.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that they will enter the race to sign Scott, barring a last minute hijack attempt.

Wolves and Bournemouth remain the two firm favourites out in the front in the race to sign the exciting youngster.