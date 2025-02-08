It was another dramatic deadline day for Bristol Rovers who, despite previously stating that a goalkeeper wasn’t in their plans, found those plans would have to change following the late recall of West Bromwich Albion loanee Joshua Griffiths.

The Midlands team would sell their first-choice keeper Alex Palmer to Ipswich Town late on deadline day, resulting in a spiral effect of recalls that could hold far-reaching consequences.

Griffiths would first return to the Baggies, which then sparked the Gas to recall Jed Ward from National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers. Not finished there, Bristol Rovers would also make a late swoop for Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts, who joined the West Country side on a short-term loan until the end of the season.

23-year-old Griffiths had a huge impact during his short spell at the Gas - credited for keeping the BS7 outfit just on the right side of the relegation zone as we go into the second half of the season. How big a loss it will be for Rovers will be determined over the next few months.

Plan not currently clear for Bristol Rovers homegrown talent Jed Ward

At the time of writing, it’s not currently clear what the plan is for the goalkeeping department for the rest of the season. Whether Roberts or Ward will start in goal and whether all three goalkeepers will remain at the club for the remainder of the season.

You would have to think that Watford wouldn’t have sent their player on loan to sit on the bench and Roberts is widely tipped to be their future number one. Equally, you wonder what the purpose of having Ward sit on the bench would be if that were to be the plan for the foreseeable.

2024/25 form of Bristol Rovers' goalkeeping options Player Team League Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Myles Roberts Partick Thistle Scottish Championship 19 14 8 Jed Ward Forest Green Rovers National League 28 22 10

Both have had a good half to the season on loan at their respective temporary clubs, and both can claim that they should be number one for Rovers' next game.

It will be a tough balancing act for Iñigo Calderónm who might actually be relieved to have a little longer to look at all his goalkeepers in training with the team's next fixture not coming until Tuesday evening. Having two talented up-and-comers battling for that number one, of course, isn’t necessarily a bad thing if they can challenge each other to become even better.

Bristol Rovers covered all bases - but too late

On deadline day, it does seem that perhaps Rovers tried to cover all their bases in responding to the Griffiths recall – and on that alone shouldn’t face any criticism. However, reports emerged on deadline day that West Brom had always had selling their number one on the radar for January, which begs the question of why Rovers didn’t prepare for such a scenario, with some even calling for the Gas to bring an experienced keeper in well before the window had closed. Doing so would have meant they'd avoid having to scramble to replace Griffiths, potentially impacting their wider plans for deadline day.

Of course, a strong finish to the season would render all of this irrelevant, but with Bristol Rovers still battling to avoid relegation, fans will be hoping that whoever the new goalkeeper is can replicate Josh Griffiths' heroics. If they can't and the Gas are relegated, legitimate questions can be asked about this season's transfer policies.