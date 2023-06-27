Despite a fee being agreed between Bolton Wanderers and Scottish Premier League outfit St Mirren for midfielder Keanu Baccus', reports this afternoon state that the deal has been called off, as per FootballScotland & RenfrewshireLive.

The 25-year-old is now set to stay at the Buddies for the time being amid reported interest from another unnamed English side, this time in the Championship.

Who is Keanu Baccus?

Baccus has featured for St Mirren 33 times in what was his first season in Scottish football, scoring on two occasions having made a move from Australian A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers last summer.

The central midfielder has also featured seven times for the Australian national team, with four of those appearances coming in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as his country were defeated in the Round of 16.

What was the initial deal between Bolton Wanderers and St Mirren?

It was reported on Saturday that the two clubs had agreed a fee between the regions of £250,000 (Alan Nixon) or £275,000 (Daily Record), with the Australian then travelling down to the North West to undergo a medical and agree on personal terms with Wanderers.

As these were then set to have been agreed, it was reported by the Daily Record again that the only potential hold-up in the transfer would be a work permit for the Socceroos midfielder.

What has happened since the initial announcement?

The Bolton News have stated that Bolton have declined to comment on their reasoning for backing out on a deal to bring Baccus to the Toughsheet Stadium.

This is not the only transfer Wanderers are reported to have pulled out from, as was the case with Bristol City's right-back Kane Wilson and have since moved on to other targets.

This same scenario will apply to Ian Evatt who is looking to add to Wanderers' midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Which other midfielders are on Ian Evatt's radar?

As Evatt is keen to add in the centre of the park following the experienced Kieran Lee's departure upon the expiry of his contract, Baccus is not the only target in this area of the field for the 41-year-old.

23-year-old German Florian Flick has been reported as another potential signing. Currently at Schalke 04, Bolton are hoping to secure a deal with the recently relegated outfit. Last season the midfielder was sent on loan to 2. Bundesliga side FC Nürnberg, featuring 16 times as well as accumulating 42 appearances for Schalke across a three-year period.

If they are to pursue this deal instead, the club may also face complications despite new relaxed rules regarding EFL Work Permits.