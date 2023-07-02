Leeds United have "made an approach" for Regis Le Bris of French side Lorient to be their new manager.

The news comes just days after Football Insider reported the Whites are confident of appointing Daniel Farke next week.

Leeds chose to part ways with Sam Allardyce at the end of the 2022/23 season, which culminated in relegation from the Premier League after a three-year stint in the top-flight.

The task of 49ers Enterprises and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to fill that vacancy, with a number of managers linked to the hotseat at Elland Road since then.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager at one stage earlier in the month, with interviews believed to have begun then, too. The three named to us were: Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Farke.

However, The Athletic then outlined a new trio emerging, with Rodgers out of the running for the role, having re-joined Scottish giants Celtic. That update was that Farke remained on their list and was now joined by Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker.

However, the Daily Mail believe the West Yorkshire outfit have now identified the former Norwich City chief Farke as their number one choice for the position.

What's the latest in Leeds' search for a new manager?

It was reported last month that Leeds were keen on Le Bris as a potential option, but he was said to be close to taking over at fellow Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

That didn't materialise, leaving the door open for the 47-year-old to take the reins at Elland Road. French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter is reporting via Get French Football that the Lorient head coach has been approached by the Whites.

Le Bris is the manager of FC Lorient and has been in charge of the French club since June 2022.

This first-team managerial role was the first one of the Frenchman's career, as he has spent the rest of his coaching career at academy level.

In his first full season at the club, Le Bris has managed 41 games in all competitions, winning 17 and losing 14.

Would Le Bris be a good appointment for Leeds?

His lack of genuine experience will obviously be a deterrent to many Leeds fans, but Le Bris is a coach with a growing reputation in the game.

For now, Leeds probably need to go with the less risky appointment, and stick to Daniel Farke.

That isn't to say Farke will guide Leeds to promotion, but he has romped the division twice, and will likely have a larger budget to work with than on those two previous occasions with Norwich, too.