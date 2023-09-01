Highlights Leicester City striker Patson Daka's move to Bournemouth has fallen through, leaving his future uncertain. He has yet to make an appearance under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Patson Daka to remain at Leicester City

The striker has not made an appearance under new boss Enzo Maresca, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of the Zambian international in the pecking order.

Therefore, a move always seemed likely, with a host of clubs having been linked with the player over the past few weeks.

However, it’s Bournemouth who were pushing to sign Daka today, and it was thought that the striker was poised to join the Cherries on a season-long loan, which would have included an option to buy for the Premier League side.

Yet, in a late twist, it has been confirmed by The Athletic that Daka will not be making the move to the south coast.

“Bournemouth's move for Leicester City striker Patson Daka is off. The Premier League side had hoped to bring the 24-year-old to the Vitality Stadium on a season-long loan. However, The Zambia international's move has fallen through.”

Kieffer Moore will not join Millwall

As is often the case, this transfer was linked to another, as Bournemouth had hoped to create space in the squad by letting Moore leave for Millwall, and a deal had been agreed for the target man to make the switch to the capital.

But, the same update stated that the Welsh international is ‘set to remain’ with the Cherries.

That will be a setback for Gary Rowett, as his side have struggled for goals in the early part of the season, and he had hoped to add a different dynamic to his attack with the powerful Moore, who has shone at this level in the past with Cardiff.

With Kevin Nisbet, Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming as the main attacking options, the boss will feel he has enough quality to cope over the next few months, and the challenge will be to get those players firing.

Nisbet scored his first league goal for the club in the win over Stoke last time out, and will hope to build on that in the future.

What next for Patson Daka & Kieffer Moore?

The likelihood is that Moore will remain at Bournemouth until January, and he will have a role to play between now and then, as Andoni Iraola has used him from the bench in the three Premier League games so far.

It’s perhaps a different story for Daka, who has not been involved at all for Leicester, and with Vardy and Iheanacho ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s hard to see where the game time is going to come from.

Even though the transfer windows have closed across Europe, there’s still a chance for the player to move to Saudi Arabia or Qatar if any offers arrive, which may be possible. If not though, he could choose to remain at the King Power Stadium, knowing that he is likely to depart in the New Year.