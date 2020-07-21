Late transfer twist emerges as Leicester City battle with Brighton and Fulham to sign 6-goal EFL man

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s proposed move to Belgian side Club Brugge has fallen through amid interest from a number of clubs according to Football Insider.

It had previously been claimed by the Daily Mail that the QPR winger was set to sign for Club Brugge, after catching the eye with some impressive performances to date.

The Hoops had accepted an offer for the winger, but it is believed that Osayi-Samuel rejected a contract offer from the club.

But Football Insider are now reporting that Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham are all interested in reaching an agreement to sign the 22-year-old.

Osayi-Samuel has been a regular for QPR this season, and has scored six goals, whilst also chipping in with nine assists in his 39 appearances to date.

QPR have struggled for positive results since competitive action got back under way, although they did run out narrow 4-3 winners over play-off chasing Millwall at the weekend.

Osayi-Samuel was left out of the squad for that match though, and it’ll be interesting to see if he is involved against promotion-chasing West Brom on the final day of the season on Wednesday.

The Verdict:

Surely he’ll be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

Leicester City are obviously in the strongest position to land his signature, but you have to question whether they’d be able to offer him regular game time next season.

The likes of Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes are just a couple of the players that are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Brighton or Fulham beat the Foxes in landing his signature in the summer transfer window.