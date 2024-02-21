Highlights Portsmouth's dominant win over Reading saw Lang's third goal in five appearances, adding strength to the club's attack.

Lang's move to Portsmouth has increased their chances of promotion, in contrast to his falling out of favor at Wigan.

Portsmouth, always with a reliable goalscorer, aims for promotion this season with Lang's impact on the team's performance.

Portsmouth continued their push for promotion from League One with a thumping 4-1 victory over Reading last weekend.

It represented John Mousinho's 21st win in his first full season in charge at Fratton Park, moving six points clear of Derby County at the summit.

Pompey's already formidable attacking unit consisting of Paddy Lane and Colby Bishop were on the scoresheet once again in the win over the Royals.

And Mousinho's options in the final third have been strengthened even further with January signing Callum Lang, who has adapted well to life in Hampshire following his move from Wigan Athletic, netting his third goal in five appearances for the club when on target against Ruben Selles' side.

Callum Lang's statistics

It was a surprise to see that Lang was allowed to leave the Latics in January, but the 25-year-old had fallen out of favour under head coach Shaun Maloney towards the end of January, having contributed four goals in 24 appearances.

A Wigan academy product, Lang asked to leave the club after more than a decade at the DW Stadium, with an ‘undisclosed’ fee agreed with the League One leaders for his services, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract – with an option for an extra year.

Lang had loan spells at Morecambe, Oldham, Shrewsbury and Scottish top-flight outfit Motherwell before breaking into the Latics side properly, helping Wigan pull off the greatest of escapes in 2020-21 during the club's administration season.

The forward scored 18 times the following season as Latics won the League One title, and he scored a total of 31 goals in 143 appearances for the club.

Callum Lang's career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 143 31 18 Morecambe (Loan) 31 10 0 Oldham Athletic (Loan) 50 16 2 Shrewsbury Town (Loan) 20 3 1 Motherwell 21 5 0 Portsmouth 5 3 1

Portsmouth's signing of Callum Lang could be difference maker in promotion charge

Pompey will be hoping this is the season they finally return to the Championship, having spent the last seven seasons in the third tier.

The club have been in free fall since their relegation from the Premier League in the 2009/10 season, even dropping into League Two back in 2013, but have since returned back to League One.

Despite the club remaining in the division for so long, Pompey have always had one constant and that is a goalscorer within their ranks. Portsmouth has always had a striker that has scored at least 13 goals in all competitions.

The likes of Brett Pitman, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis have all been key figures in Portsmouth's recent teams, but, you feel the array of attacking talent at Mousinho's disposal will surely earn them promotion this time round.

This season, Bishop and Lane have already amassed 36 goal contributions between them this season, and the addition of Lang not only provides more goals, but increases their chances of promotion this season.

The 25-year-old has already bettered his goal tally in five games for Portsmouth than he did for Wigan in the league this season, with his most recent strike against Reading proving the quality the Liverpool-born forward brings to Mousinho's side.

Not only his goals, but his experience of promotion from League One could also prove invaluable to a group of players that have yet to accomplish that feat.

His addition to the side proved a real statement of intent from Portsmouth who feel that this is the best chance they have had in a while to secure promotion to the Championship, and Lang could prove to be the difference maker from now, until the end of the season.