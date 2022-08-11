Late key exits? The big Coventry City transfer dilemmas facing Robins ahead of September 1st

Coventry City will be looking to go even better than they did last year in the Sky Bet Championship this season, as they aim to be in the mix for the play-offs.

The Sky Blues looked a decent bet for the top six last year but eventually fell short, though it was still a positive campaign overall.

Progress is the aim this year, then, and they’ll want to be even closer to the top six with the campaign now under way.

Whilst we wait and see what unfolds, though, there could still be a few transfer dilemmas around the corner before the window is shut.

We look at them here…

Any late exits

Coventry will be pleased that a host of their key men remain at the club but there is of course still time for that to change.

The likes of Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare have both been touted as targets of other clubs this summer, whilst earlier this week Viktor Gyokeres is back in the news with Everton reportedly keen on him.

Losing anyone like that at this latter stage of the window would be a huge blow.

Todd Kane

Just what is going to happen with Todd Kane?

He appears out of favour at Coventry as things stand, and it would make sense if he could find a new club before the window is shut.

Whether or not he can do that, though, remains to be seen but it’s surely the best for everyone involved that he begins a new chapter rather than not getting any game time.