Late fitness calls required at Charlton as Lee Bowyer prepares for Gillingham test

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer will have to make selection calls on three first-team players this weekend as the Addicks welcome Gillingham to The Valley.

The Reds open their doors to the Gills and are looking to get back on the victory trail at home having beating Rochdale last weekend on the road.

They could be without Jason Pearce, Akin Famewo and Jake Forster-Caskey for the clash, however, with all three facing late decisions from the manager and medical team.

Pearce picked up a slight groin tweak in the week and reported tightness.

Famewo, meanwhile, is upping his recovery after a lengthy spell out and played just over an hour for the u23 side in midweek. He, then, may well not be thrown straight into a first-team return this weekend.

Elsewhere, Forster-Caskey had to have a scan earlier in the week on a hamstring but that came back clear – though Lee Bowyer has said he will not risk the midfielder if he is not feeling 100%.

The Verdict

A handful of calls for Bowyer to make this weekend, then, and it remains to be seen just who gets the nod and who might not.

Forster-Caskey could well be rested as Bowyer won’t want to lose him for a longer period if there is a slight issue there, whilst Famewo seems unlikely to come straight back in just because he’s played an hour with the u23s

Pearce they’ll just have to see with, too, and perhaps one of Chris Gunter or Darren Pratley will need to be ready to come in alongside Deji Oshilaja.

