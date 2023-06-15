Coventry City are set to miss out in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Clarkson is now set to secure a permanent move to Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

The Sky Blues did make a late move to try and convince the midfielder to make the switch to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

However, due to the fact that Aberdeen are set to re-sign Clarkson, Coventry will now need to switch their attention to other targets.

As per the Daily Record (15/06, 12:06), Clarkson has travelled to Pittodrie and is now expected to become a Dons player on a full-time basis.

Clarkson is a product of Liverpool's youth academy, and has been loaned out on two separate occasions by the club.

The 21-year-old joined Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis in 2021, and went on to make seven appearances for the Championship outfit.

Liverpool opted to sanction another loan exit last year, as he joined Aberdeen for the 2022/23 campaign.

During this particular spell, Clarkson managed to produce a host of promising performances for the Dons.

In the 34 league games that he participated in, Clarkson scored five goals and provided eight assists for his team-mates as he helped Aberdeen secure a third place finish in the standings behind Rangers and Celtic.

The midfielder also recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.97 in this particular division.

With Aberdeen set to clinch a deal for Clarkson, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Will Coventry City be able to nail their recruitment this summer after missing out on a deal for Clarkson?

While Coventry will be disappointed by the fact that they were unable to convince Clarkson to join the club, they will fancy their chances of nailing their transfer recruitment this summer.

During Robins' time in charge, the Sky Blues have managed to achieve a great deal of success when it comes to signing players.

In recent years, the club has reaped the rewards of recruiting the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O'Hare and Gustavo Hamer.

Providing that they are able to secure the services of some classy operators, it would not be at all surprising if Coventry hit the ground running in the second-tier in the new term.