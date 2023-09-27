Highlights Sunderland's strong start to the 2023-24 season is exciting and intimidating for their rivals, with impressive performances and wins under Tony Mowbray's management.

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet admires Mowbray's work and believes consistency will be key to Sunderland's success this season.

Despite having a young squad, Sunderland's pace and creativity make them an enjoyable team to watch, and there is potential for another top-six finish.

With eight matches played in the 2023-24 season, Sunderland are perhaps looking more exciting than they did in the previous campaign - and that is a scary thought for their rivals.

Losing their first two matches in August to Ipswich Town and Preston North End could have been seen as a reality check after their successes a few months before in getting to the play-offs, but Tony Mowbray's youthful side have knuckled down with some spell-binding performances.

The Black Cats blew Southampton away 5-0 at the beginning of the month, and a pair of 3-1 away wins against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers has seen confidence rise once again - even a late 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City this past weekend cannot dash the optimism of the fanbase on Wearside.

And a face from Sunderland's past has now admitted to being a big fan of Mowbray's work and what he is doing with the Black Cats - that face being current Greece national team head coach Gus Poyet.

What has Gus Poyet said on Sunderland and Tony Mowbray?

Ex-Black Cats boss Poyet believes that his former club have had a promising start to the 2023-24 campaign, but unlike last season where they rose up from mid-table to make the play-offs, the Wearsiders must now stay consistent if they are to be in the top six once again.

"I’m a big admirer of Tony Mowbray," Poyet said when speaking to Football League World.

"I was very pleased when he got the job and if you look at the squad it is not clear as to how good they are, the only one who really knows their potential is Tony.

"Last year was a big surprise and I was not expecting them to challenge for promotion and now they’re maintaining their level.

"The key for Sunderland now is consistency, both in the way they are playing and understanding the size of the club.

"It has been a good start but consistency will be key."

Are Sunderland good enough to win promotion in 2023-24?

No-one really expected Sunderland to mount a challenge for the top six last season with their youthful looking squad, but Mowbray got a tune out of them and they eventually snuck into the play-off spots on the final day of 2022-23.

They were of course downed by Luton in the end over two legs, but when it comes to Championship sides and playing with freedom and exuberance, there may not be a better club to watch than the Black Cats.

Mowbray only has a couple of players in his regular starting 11 that are over the age of 25, and the young element to his side means that there's a lot of pace and creativity.

They can be naive at times, as to be expected with the lack of experience, and their failure to break down a defensive-minded setup like Cardiff's at the weekend could end up being their downfall, but there is plenty to like about what is currently happening at the Stadium of Light and there is no reason to believe why they can't make the top six again.