Decision made by Sunderland last summer has proved to be a masterstroke amid England development: Opinion

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could potentially be called up to England’s senior team ahead of their European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, according to Saturday evening’s report from The Sun.

Considering the 22-year-old is yet to be capped at a youth international level for the Three Lions, a senior call-up for the young stopper would be a massive shock despite the fact he has thrived for the Black Cats this season.

Trusted to step up to the Championship following the Wearside outfit’s promotion from League One, he has been an excellent asset once again this season and has been a game-changer at times.

Saving a penalty against Queens Park Rangers on Valentine’s Day, that proved to be a crucial point in that game at Loftus Road with the score at 1-0.

Jack Clarke then went on to grab a brace later on in the game to secure an emphatic 3-0 away victory in the English capital.

He may not have a huge amount of competition in the goalkeeping department with understudy Alex Bass never playing in the second tier before – but that’s what makes Patterson’s displays even more impressive because he’s managed to continue maximising his performance levels.

The goalkeeping department is one area they should probably look to strengthen in the summer if they want to give themselves the best chance of having an adequate amount of competition in every area.

But one of their decisions last summer has to be focused on here – because it has proved to be a masterstroke.

It was unclear how the young stopper would cope in the second tier – but the Black Cats went ahead and offered him a four-year deal regardless of that – tying him down until the summer of 2026.

The player has already reportedly attracted interest from Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers and will only appear on other clubs’ transfer radars if he’s called up – and that would have been a nightmare for the Black Cats if his contract was running out this summer.

However, they will be in an extremely strong position at the negotiating table if sides come in during the next transfer window because he’s still got so long left on his deal.

That could create a bidding war, something that could allow them to generate a sizeable fee for him.

This will be important with Tony Mowbray’s side likely to be limited in the amount of money they can make on Ross Stewart considering he will only have one year left on his contract.

The goalkeeper’s deal also means that they won’t have to sell Patterson in the summer if they don’t want to – and that could be a boost considering his valuation is only likely to rise with each window that passes.