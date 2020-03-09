Last season’s climax could provide QPR with playoff hope: Comment

After a rather stop start season for Queens Park Rangers so far, Mark Warburton’s side appear to be gaining momentum at exactly the right point.

Six points adrift of the playoffs and unbeaten in five, the West London club are closing in on the stuttering sides above them when it really matters and have a favourable run of fixtures until the end of the year.

With the third best attacking record in the division it has rarely been in doubt that this is an R’s side with potential, with Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair and Dominic Ball all impressing this season.

The side has a clear philosophy aimed at keeping possession and pushing their opponent back, with Warburton clearly looking for players that can fit into such a system.

However, they have been too open defensively and the fact that they have conceded 62 goals in 37 matches goes a long way to explaining why they are so far down the division.

Their inexperience can go some way to explaining this, while injuries to key players like Yoann Barbet have not helped.

The coaching staff and players will all know how difficult it is to be successful when your defence is so porous and it is positive to see this has started to be addressed in recent weeks.

The club can also take plenty of heart from last season, when Aston Villa made a late run into the playoffs after the appointment of new head coach Dean Smith.

When Smith was given the job in October Villa were 14th, but a run of 10 consecutive wins between March and April saw them edge ahead of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Derby County into fifth place.

QPR would likely have to put together something similar in terms of form if they are to make it into the playoffs this season, but given the form of some of the sides above them and the compact nature of this season’s division it is looking more and more possible.

Provided Eze stays fit, the R’s have one of the most potent attacks in the league, while Hugill looks to have stepped up since Wells’ departure.

The number of teams between them and the playoff make this an outside shot and they will need to extend their run beyond five games if they are to have any chance.

But with matches against most of the teams towards the bottom of the league to come, it is a real opportunity for a club that has seen an impressive turnaround in fortunes this season.