The summer transfer window has certainly already been a busy one in terms of incomings at Sheffield United.

Following their disastrous campaign in the Premier League last season, the Blades are now looking to bounce back in the Championship this time around.

As a result, there has been a significant turnover in the playing squad at Bramall Lane, which includes the signings of ten new first-team players.

However, with the window set to close on Friday night, there may still be some areas in which the club need to strengthen if they are to make a firm push for promotion this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two more players Sheffield United will surely want to complete the signings of, before the window closes on August 30th, right here.

Tom Cannon

The Blades have already made some exciting additions at centre-forward this summer, with the signings of Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell on free transfers.

However, it appears that Wilder's side may not be done when it comes to their signings in that position before the window closes.

According to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, Sheffield United are leading the race to complete the signing of Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent spell on loan in the Championship with Preston North End in 2023, before helping the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League last season.

As a result, he could be a more than useful asset to have around the club this season, as they look to win an immediate promotion themselves.

Indeed, it has been suggested that Cannon will be a key player for Sheffield United if he completes this move, further highlighting the importance of getting it done for the Blades.

Given other Championship sides such as Middlesbrough and Stoke City are also thought to be keen on the 21-year-old, getting this one over the line would also be a coup for Wilder's side.

Mikey Johnston

Another player the Bramall Lane club have been linked with who they would surely love to see signed before the window closes at the end of the month is Mikey Johnston.

The winger enjoyed an impressive spell on loan in the Championship with West Brom in the second half of last season, helping them secure a place in the play-offs.

That experience of the situation, and proven ability to make an impact at this level, would therefore make him a useful asset for Sheffield United this season.

Indeed, left-wing is an area that the Blades do still look somewhat short on options in, and so bringing in someone such as Johnston who can play in that role should also help.

It is also worth noting that Burnley have also been credited with an interest in the Celtic man this summer.

Given the Turf Moor club are one Sheffield United will expect to be competing with for promotion this season, beating them to an asset such as Johnston could give them an advantage in the race to return to the Premier League, making it one they will want to get done.