Coventry City will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.

The Sky Blues suffered disappointment as they missed out on the play-offs last term but it was still a positive campaign for the club as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they were beaten on penalties by Manchester United.

Coventry are widely expected to be among the promotion contenders in the second tier this season, and it has been a busy summer at the CBS Arena as manager Mark Robins rebuilds his squad, with five new signings arriving so far, while Luis Binks has completed a permanent move from Bologna after his successful loan spell last season.

Coventry City summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Oliver Dovin Hammarby Permanent Jack Rudoni Huddersfield Town Permanent Raphael Macarthur Permanent Brandon Thomas-Asante West Bromwich Albion Permanent Norman Bassette Caen Permanent

There have also been a number of departures, including the likes of Simon Moore, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare, and Matt Godden, but unlike last summer, the Sky Blues have managed to keep hold of most of their key players.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, there are likely to be further incomings and outgoings for Coventry, and we looked at two players the club should target before the deadline.

Luke McNally

Robins has rotated his defence regularly in the early weeks of the season, suggesting that he may be struggling to find the right partnerships at the back.

Binks, Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching, and Joel Latibeaudiere have all featured at centre-back so far this campaign, and if Robins is unconvinced by his existing options, he could decide to enter the market for defensive reinforcements.

One player he could target is Burnley defender Luke McNally, who spent a successful loan spell at the club in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

McNally made 22 appearances for Coventry during his temporary stint at the CBS Arena and he played his part as the club reached the play-off final, where they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

The Sky Blues were known for their defensive solidity during that season, but they have become a little more vulnerable since then, and a reunion with McNally could be a tempting prospect for Robins.

McNally is facing an uncertain future at Burnley this summer, and Stoke City are reportedly keen to re-sign the 24-year-old after his loan stint at the bet365 Stadium last season, while Bristol City are also interested.

The Clarets are said to be demanding £3 million for McNally, which could price Stoke and Bristol City out of a deal, but Coventry have shown they are not afraid to spend, and they should consider a late move for the Irishman.

Archie Collins

Coventry have some excellent attacking threats, so it seems unlikely they will look to strengthen further in the forward areas before the deadline, but Robins may be keen to bolster his midfield.

The Sky Blues do have Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Josh Eccles, Victor Torp, and Jack Rudoni on their books, but with Robins often opting to deploy three central midfielders, his options could quickly become depleted if injuries or suspensions were to occur.

Much to the delight of Coventry supporters, the club look set to keep hold of Sheaf despite rumours of interest from Luton Town and Ipswich Town earlier in the summer, but he is likely to attract attention again in future windows, so Robins may be keen to bring in a long-term successor for the former Arsenal man.

One player who would fit the bill perfectly is Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins, who has starred since joining the club from Exeter City last summer.

Collins scored four goals and provided four assists in 55 appearances in all competitions last season to help Posh reach the League One play-offs and win the EFL Trophy, and he earned praise from owner Darragh MacAnthony, who questioned how he is still playing in the third tier.

"Archie Collins is the Tom Brady of our side," MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast, quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph.

"How is he still in League One? The way he plays, Premier League clubs should be looking at him. Ronnie Edwards is a quarter-back for us, but Collins is the main quarter-back. He’s comfortably one of the best central midfielders in League One.

"We did well to get him and credit to the manager and his coaches for developing a style of play which suits the players we have."

Peterborough will be incredibly reluctant to lose Collins this summer as they look to mount another promotion push, particularly as he has just been named as the club's new vice-captain, but as MacAnthony said, he seems certain to have a big future, and Coventry could be the perfect destination for him to take the next step in his career.

The Sky Blues have done business with Posh recently, with winger Ephron Mason-Clark making the move from the Weston Homes Stadium to the CBS Arena, and that relationship could help them seal a deal for Collins.