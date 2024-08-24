Key Takeaways Burnley's strong start in the Championship makes them a top contender for Premier League promotion.

Burnley have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign.

Scott Parker’s side have scored nine and conceded just one, beating Luton Town 4-1 and Cardiff City 5-0 in their first two games.

The Clarets will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, having come down from the top flight.

The Lancashire outfit have made a number of signings this summer in a bid to be competitive at this level, bringing in the likes of Andreas Hountondji and Lucas Pires, while also confirming the permanent arrivals of Maxime Esteve and Mike Trésor.

But Burnley still have until 30 August to finalise any remaining transfers before the window closes until the start of 2025.

Here we look at two last gasp moves the club could make to improve the squad before the market closes for the rest of the calendar year…

Mikey Johnston

According to Football Insider, Burnley are eyeing a move to sign Mikey Johnston from Celtic before the window closes.

However, it has been reported by Alan Nixon that they face competition from rivals Sheffield United, with time running out to complete a deal.

The Clarets could lose the likes of Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury before the end of the month, so signing another winger would make a lot of sense.

Johnston spent the second half of last season on loan with West Brom, where he proved quite a success.

The Republic of Ireland international scored seven goals from 18 appearances in the Championship and played an important role in Carlos Corberan’s side earning a play-off place (Fbref).

If he can bring that kind of form to Parker’s side, then he could prove a very shrewd signing.

The 25-year-old has been unable to really cement himself as a regular presence in the team at Celtic, so needs to make some moves this summer in order to maintain the momentum he built earlier this calendar year.

Burnley would be an excellent landing spot and could give him the chance to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Ilan Kebbal

According to Foot Mercato, the Lancashire outfit are competing with Leeds United for the signing of Ilan Kebbal from Paris FC.

The 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the French club, the first year being on loan before signing on a permanent basis in 2023.

The attacking midfielder contributed six goals and 11 assists in Ligue 2 in 2023/24, with Paris coming fifth in the second-division table.

Ilan Kebbal's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.06 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.10 Shots 1.48 Assists 0.32 Expected assists (xAG) 0.31 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 6.16

While Burnley have a lot of attacking options at the moment, they lack a creative number 10 other than Aaron Ramsey.

Injecting competition for minutes into the team would be a good move and Kebbal could be available at a reasonable price.

The Frenchman performed well in the second tier last year and is extremely strong at carving out chances for others, having an impressive 6.16 shot-creating actions last season.

This is the kind of player Burnley need to have in their squad if they are to make use of these forward options at their disposal.