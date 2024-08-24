Key Takeaways Blackburn Rovers need to strengthen their goalkeeper position before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Daniel Iversen, with Championship experience, could be a reliable option for Rovers, potentially for the long term.

Kenneth Paal, an experienced left-back, could also be a valuable signing for Blackburn to address a position lacking in depth.

Blackburn Rovers have already been active in the summer transfer window, with several new signings arriving at Ewood Park.

Indeed, the likes of Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye have already made an impressive impact for John Eustace's side.

The way they have hit the ground running in attack has certainly been important, following the departures of the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher.

However, with just under a week to go until the window closes, Eustace still looks keen to add to his squad, and there are areas of the side that remain lacking in depth for now.

As a result, there is still work to be done in terms of recruitment before the transfer deadline on Friday night.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two players who Blackburn Rovers ought to consider making late summer transfer moves for, right here.

Daniel Iversen

It is clear that the goalkeeper position is one that needs to be strengthened at Ewood Park before the window closes on Friday.

Aynsley Pears and Leo Wahlstedt both struggled between the posts last season, with the latter having already been sold after just a single year with the club.

That leaves Blackburn needing to bring in some senior cover and competition for Pears, who has also had some nervy moments at the start of this campaign.

One player who the Lancashire outfit have reportedly shown interest in this summer who can fill that role is Leicester City's Daniel Iversen.

The Dane has plenty of Championship experience from loan spells with Stoke City and Preston North End, where he has proven himself to be a reliable option at this level.

At 27 years old, he also has the potential to be a longer-term option for Rovers than other rumoured targets such as Tim Krul and John Ruddy.

The fee they would have to pay to sign him - said to be £1.6million - could also be affordable given the money that has already come into the club from other sales this summer as well.

Daniel Iversen 2023/24 Championship stats on loan at Stoke City - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals Conceded 22 Saves per Game 1.8 Goals Prevented -2.31 Penalties Saved 0/1 Clean Sheets 7

Kenneth Paal

Another position that Blackburn badly need reinforcements in this summer is at left-back, something that Eustace himself has stressed on occassions during the window.

With Georgie Gent having been sold to Barnsley, the Lancashire outfit find themselves with no experienced natural cover for Harry Pickering on that side of their defence.

As a result, a new option that they should arguably be considering a move for this summer is Kenneth Paal.

The 27-year-old looks to be facing an uncertain future at QPR right now, with Marti Cifuentes' side pursuing a new left-back of their own, with links to Liverpool's Owen Beck.

That could potentially see Paal moved on, and he could be a useful signing for Blackburn, given his experience of the Championship with the R's over the past couple of seasons.

As things stand, he is into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, which means QPR could be willing to sell.

The London club's reported interest in Rovers winger Arnor Sigurdsson could also be worth exploring if these are deals both choose to target as an avenue to potential signings as well.

With that in mind, this too may be a signing that proves to be worth looking into for Blackburn, as they attempt to solve another problem position.