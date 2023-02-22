Last four days prove why no one will want Millwall in the Championship play-offs: Opinion

“If you look at the two games – Sheffield United and Burnley – most people would probably have not given us a massive chance”.

It’s hard to argue with Gary Rowett’s assessment after his Millwall side faced the ineviable task of taking on the Championship‘s top two teams within four days but what we’ve seen in those two games is a reminder of why no one will want to take on the Lions in the 2022/23 play-offs, should they make it.

The Den has been a fortress for the majority of Rowett’s tenure but there’s an argument to be made that we are fresh off the back of their finest two-game run at home under the 48-year-old.

They beat the Blades 3-2 thanks to a Tom Bradshaw hat-trick on Saturday before the striker’s late equaliser earned them a point against runaway Championship leaders Burnley last night, in what was a gutsy display.

In both games, Millwall have been roared on by their raucous home support, who do all they can to make life as uncomfortable as possible for visiting teams.

They’re up to fifth in the Championship thanks to four points earned in four days and you have to feel that they are a team that are best avoided in the play-offs – given the advantage that The Den gives them.

No team in the division, outside the top two, boasts a better home record this season by points per game (2.07) and they’ve beaten some top sides there already in 2022/23.

None of the teams in the play-off race have won at The Den this season while Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, and Coventry City have all suffered defeat.

Burnley have brushed plenty of opposition teams aside in their dominant run in the Championship this term but were unable to do the same to Millwall last night.

It’s worth remembering as well that while Kompany’s side did miss a few chances, the Lions’ in-form striker was restricted to just a substitute appearance due to injury while other absences meant Rowett did not have the luxury of making many changes despite the games being played in such quick succession.

The Clarets boss said the “tough” evening that his team endured was nothing he wasn’t expecting and as the Championship play-offs grow nearer, you have to feel that other coaches will consider the prospect of a play-off game away at The Den as something they’d rather avoid.

They likely would have felt that way anyway previously but two impressive results in four days against the league’s best two sides will have hammered it home.