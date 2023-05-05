Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes next season will be the "last chance saloon" for Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday if he is allowed to remain in charge.

The Owls are facing the play-offs after Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured automatic promotion last weekend, with a run of one win in eight games in March and April proving costly.

Saturday's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town moved Wednesday onto 93 points, a total which would have been enough to win the League One title last season, but it has not been enough for the top two this time around.

Speculation over Moore's future has intensified after missing out on automatic promotion, with question marks over whether owner Dejphon Chansiri would allow him to continue in the role if he lost out in the play-offs for a second consecutive campaign.

The Owls host Derby County at Hillsborough on Sunday and they may face the Rams again in the play-off semi-finals should they secure sixth place, while they could also take on Bolton Wanderers or Peterborough United dependent on events on the final day.

Is Darren Moore under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday?

Jordan believes there could be a "frank exchange of views" between Moore and Chansiri in the summer and says that next season should be Moore's final opportunity to deliver promotion if he stays at the club.

"You have to be realistic. My question to him (manager) would be yes we've missed the automatic spots but we now have to win the play-offs. If the agreement between me and a manager was 'if you give me this, then I'll get you that' and then you give this and they haven't got you that, then there would be a frank exchange of views," Jordan said on his White and Jordan show on talkSPORT.

"Nobody should be looking to fire a manager because they can, they should be doing it because that manager can't. You have to evaluate why they can't. But if I still believe in the guy and something adverse happened like a missed penalty in the final, then I could find dispensation in there. If there's none of that and you've lost belief in the guy then it becomes a discussion. If you get another spin of the wheel then it has to be made clear this is last chance saloon."

Will Darren Moore stay at Sheffield Wednesday?

It is too early to make a definitive judgement on Moore's future.

He is incredibly unlucky to miss out on automatic promotion with the incredible points total his side have accumulated, while the recent poor run of form coincided with injuries to key players such as George Byers and Josh Windass.

However, Moore must take responsibility for the decline at a crucial time of the season and there would be serious doubts over whether he should be given a third opportunity to secure promotion should he fail to do so through the play-offs.

Wednesday still have an excellent opportunity to achieve their ambitions this campaign, but if they do not, Chansiri is facing a huge decision over Moore this summer.