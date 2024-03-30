Highlights Diarra's short but impactful stint at Portsmouth led to FA Cup success and a significant profit from his sale to Real Madrid.

His defensive midfield role under Redknapp brought out his strengths, leading to his success at Pompey and beyond.

Portsmouth made a substantial profit selling Diarra to Real Madrid, showcasing the club's shrewd transfer business acumen.

Lassana Diarra's signing for Portsmouth turned out to be a fantastic one, despite him lasting only one year at the South Coast club.

The Frenchman joined the club in January 2008, after just six months at Arsenal. He had previously been at Chelsea, where he was part of Jose Mourinho's title-winning squads in 2005 and 2006.

He moved to Arsenal in 2007 after struggling for game time at Chelsea, but the same thing befell him at Arsenal.

He was stuck behind Mathieu Flamini at the Emirates, and found minutes lacking. Diarra lasted just six months at the club, before being signed by Portsmouth for a reported fee of £5.5 million, which is still among the record transfer fees ever paid for a player by the club.

Related Newcastle United gave Portsmouth FC a Fratton Park favourite they will never forget Lomana LuaLua will forever be remembered for his performances at Fratton Park, and one of the best goal celebrations to go with it

Diarra impressed at Fratton Park

Upon signing for Pompey in January 2008, Diarra immediately made his mark on Fratton Park. He debuted against Derby County that month, helping the club to a 3-1 victory. However, it was his contribution to their FA Cup success that made him a fan-favourite at the club.

He netted his first goal for the club in a cup tie against Plymouth Argyle, and went on to play every minute for Portsmouth in the tournament.

With Diarra starring, they went all the way to win the competition, with a Kanu goal earning them a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City in the final.

He also impressed in the Premier League for Pompey. While injuries forced him to miss four matches in his debut season, he started 11 of the 12 matches he played in. Before his injury, Portsmouth lost just two of the nine matches featuring Diarra in the Premier League.

Redknapp utlised Diarra in a midfield three, allowing him to sit deeper than he had at Arsenal. This played to his strengths, and he remained a defensively-minded midfielder for the rest of his career.

Lassana Diarra Stats for Portsmouth - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2007/08 17 2 0 2008/09 15 1 0

Diarra sold to Real Madrid in January for a huge profit

Diarra's impressive form earned him a move away from the club not long after joining, similar to his move from Arsenal to Pompey.

Just 12 months after joining the club, Diarra left Portsmouth for a hefty fee. After impressing for the FA Cup winners, he earned the interest of Real Madrid. The Spanish giants agreed a deal in December 2008 to sign him, and the move was completed when the January transfer window opened the next month.

Los Blancos paid a reported fee of £20 million for the French midfielder. This gave Portsmouth nearly a 300% profit margin on the deal, making him one of the biggest bargains in club history when he joined for around £5.5 million the year prior.

To this day, Diarra remains one of the record fees ever received by Portsmouth, which is impressive considering the move was a decade and a half ago.

Harry Redknapp even called the signing of Diarra one of the best pieces of business he's ever done. Not only because of his contribution to the club's FA Cup victory and run in Europe, but also for that huge profit he made the club.

Diarra had a successful career since leaving Pompey, playing for top clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain, winning a number of trophies throughout his career.

Portsmouth were very much the bridge between big clubs at a period of the midfielder's career when he was struggling for regular games. It worked wonders for the player, but more for the club as they lined their pockets.