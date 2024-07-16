Bolton Wanderers' Wesley Frimpong is in advanced talks with LASK Linz over a potential move to Austria this summer - with Bayer Leverkusen another interested party.

This is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims that the Austrian club are in firm talks with the 19-year-old over a potential move.

Frimpong, younger brother of Jeremie, aims to emulate his sibling's success. Moving from Lancashire to a club like LASK, with European football, could propel him into the spotlight needed to achieve his goals.

LASK secured a third-placed finish last season, meaning they qualified for the Europa League Play-Off Round.

Austrian Bundesliga Championship Round Place Team Played Points 1 Sturm Graz 32 44 2 RB Salzburg 32 42 3 LASK Linz 32 34 4 Rapid Wien 32 28

Wesley Frimpong latest as Bolton Wanderers offer contract

A product of the Bolton academy, the youngster's contract expired with the club at the end of last month. Despite this, he has been offered a new deal by Ian Evatt's side, but it appears that the right-back will be rejecting the chance to stay in England amid interest from abroad.

As reported, Leverkusen are tracking Frimpong with an eye on what he could bring to the German club in the future, having seen what his older brother Jeremie has done. But, it is LASK that are leading the chase with talks between the player and club currently in an advanced state.

At just 19 years old, Frimpong is still early in his career but has yet to break into the first-team for the Trotters. This lack of opportunity might drive him to seek a move, with Die Laskler potentially providing him with more regular game time and a chance to develop further.

For a player who has yet to experience senior football, this emergence into it is crucial and at this stage he must take his career into his own hands.

LASK or Leverkusen will prove a step-up, but based on the talent his brother has shown, you wouldn't put it past Frimpong to be a real starlet as well.

Ian Evatt may regret not providing Wesley Frimpong opportunities

Although Ian Evatt was not particularly inclined to give youth players extensive opportunities last season, several under-23s did receive valuable minutes to aid their development.

These included the likes of Nelson Khumbeni, Luke Matheson and Sonny Sharples, who will all hope to have bright futures at the Trotters.

However, one man who wasn't even provided with a spot on the bench was Frimpong, with the youngster playing the majority of his games for the Wanderers' development sides.

All this would have been fine had he been released, but being offered a new contract is conflicting with the actions of the club.

The interest from two top European sides only confirms that Frimpong has clear talent, and you feel that he could go on to be a star for whoever he signs for.

If he does go on to perform well, this would be a real hammer blow to Evatt and Bolton, as they have had the teenager in the palm of their hands.

For Frimpong, if he departs the Trotters for LASK, then it could prove a crucial step in his career as he bids to meet the lofty ambitions that his brother has set. Whilst this won't prove easy, a change in scenery feels like the correct step as he searches for first-team football.