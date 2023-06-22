NBA star Larry Nance has weighed in with his verdict on the latest in Leeds United's hunt for a new manager.

Who is Larry Nance?

Nance is a 30-year-old American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

His career so far has taken him from Los Angeles Lakers 2015-2018, to Cleveland Cavaliers 2018–2021, to Portland Trail Blazers 2021–2022, and now the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nance plays as a power forward or centre. He is the son of Larry Nance, a former professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns and three-time NBA All-Star.

He was seen at Elland Road recently, and is a part of the 49ers Enterprises investment group buying Leeds currently.

What's the latest in Leeds' hunt for a new manager?

Andoni Iraola has joined Bournemouth and Brendan Rodgers has been re-appointed at Celtic, with both in contention to take the managerial hotseat at Elland Road.

Football League World sources confirmed to us last week that the club had started the interview process, with our understanding being that Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke were the three leading choices for the club's new hierarchy.

Corberan has been discussed previously, but Phil Hay of The Athletic have confirmed recently that the current front-runners are Farke, Patrick Vieira, and Scott Parker.

What has Larry Nance said about Leeds' managerial situation?

The NBA star took to Twitter to explain that he has no part on the decision for a new manager, Nance said: "First off… AGAIN, I have no say in this. So telling me does nothing lol.

"Second, I have no idea who we’re hiring, but to instantly write anyone off is silly in my opinion. Sports have a funny way of making the best of us eat our words."

Who should Leeds appoint as manager?

Patrick Vieira has emerged as a 'serious contender' for the Leeds United job, according to reports

None of the names are that inspiring or exciting, but Farke is the obvious stand-out candidate on the list.

Not only does he have two impressive title wins on his CV in the Championship, but he did them with a relatively small budget, and all whilst playing an exciting possession-based brand of football.

Parker has two promotions, but his football is far more ponderous and the squads he had were excellent, as opposed to Farke who had to work with what he had largely.

Vieira is more of an unknown at this level, but has had varying degrees of success at other clubs so far in his managerial career.