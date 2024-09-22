Leeds United beat Cardiff City 2-0, with Largie Ramazani scoring on his full debut for the club with a well taken goal to open the scoring in South Wales.

Crysencio Summerville's departure felt inevitable this summer, but Georginio Rutter's then left Willy Gnonto as the key man in attack in the summer. Leeds moved in the market to bring in Manor Solomon on loan and Largie Ramazani in a big-money move from UD Almeria.

Big things are expected of both players, but Summerville left huge boots to fill at Elland Road. The 2023/24 Championship Player of the Year scored 21 and assisted a further 10 last season in 49 games in all competitions.

Solomon has quality, that much is certain after some impressive flashes against Hull City and Burnley, including notching an assist for Mateo Joseph's opener on his debut. He had made the starting left-wing position his own, but a back injury saw him miss the clash with the Championship's bottom side on Saturday.

Largie Ramazani reacts to goal in Leeds win over Cardiff

Solomon may not be the same type of player as Summerville, but Leeds and Farke will hope his fitness can withstand for the most part, in order to be a real difference-maker this season in their attack, and to offer plenty of output through both goals and assists.

Ramazani will be breathing down both his and Gnonto's neck for his chance, with Leeds having seriously strong options out wide in 2024/25. The diminutive winger started in place of Solomon, and it didn't take long for him to make his mark at Leeds with a cool finish and a top-class celebration to match.

It was a costly deal to bring the young Belgian across to Leeds from Spain, with Fabrizio Romano stating that a fee of around €11.7 million (£10 million) was agreed in the total package, including the add-ons. A 15% sell-on clause was also included to bring the dynamic winger to Elland Road.

Ramazani had come off the bench in the 74th and 78th minute in his previous two outings for Leeds but bagged himself his second goal of the season after scoring on his last appearance for Almeria.

He has since reacted to his first start and maiden goal in a Leeds shirt by thanking Leeds supporters. Speaking on his personal Twitter/X account, he said: "What a way to mark my full debut! Travelling fans were great. +3.

"Great reaction from the team today! On a personal note happy to score my first goal for this great club! #MOT"

Largie Ramazani's potential impact with Leeds

Ramazani was a shining light for Almeria last season, despite their relegation. He's also only 23, so he has plenty of room to develop and improve from here, but early signs are extremely positive.

He's got the speed and directness to be a solid alternative to Summerville, whilst his output should be strong in a dominant second tier side. He is also more explosive than Solomon, so can provide a different dynamic when he starts.

Ramazani is a player who will be a big differential in the final third, alongside the likes of Gnonto, Dan James, Solomon, and Mateo Joseph as well. Leeds replacing Summerville with a similar profile was paramount, and the young Belgian is exactly that.

Daniel Farke will have a difficult job of finding a way to utilise all of his best attacking talents at once, but it's certainly a good headache to have. Ramazani has done enough to retain his starting place after his impressive display on Saturday.