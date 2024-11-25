Largie Ramazani has fired a cheeky message to his Leeds United teammate, Wilfried Gnonto, on Instagram after the latter scored the winner for the Whites against Swansea City on Sunday.

Daniel Farke's side left it late to overturn the Swans in South Wales on Sunday in a dramatic clash at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the Italian's 91st-minute strike to make it 4-3 proving to be the decisive moment.

The home side had equalised just moments earlier and it looked as though the spoils were going to be shared, however, the 21-year-old ensured that his team finished the weekend at the top of the Championship after both Sunderland and Sheffield United dropped points.

Harry Darling had given Swansea the lead just eight minutes in before Manor Solomon netted his first Leeds goal to make it 1-1. Liam Walsh returned his side to the lead on the stroke of half-time, but a Ben Cabongo own goal and a second for Solomon gave Leeds the advantage. Florian Bianchini thought that he had rescued a point in the 90th minute, with Gnonto saving the day for the visitors, who are now top on goal difference.

Largie Ramazani sends cheeky Willy Gnonto message

It was a superb weekend for the Whites, who have reached the summit of the Championship table for the first time this season.

While it was a great day as a whole for the club, it was also an extremely important one for Gnonto, after he had struggled in front of goal over the last couple of months.

The Italian was on an eight-game run without finding the back of the net in the Championship, last firing in against Coventry City at the end of September. However, in his short cameo against Swansea, he showed to his manager that he can be relied upon.

Unfortunately for Leeds, the 21-year-old's barren spell came during the same time as Ramazani's time out due to injury, but with the winger now back in the matchday squad and Gnonto scoring once again, there is a lot to be excited about at Elland Road.

While those connected with the Yorkshire club were ecstatic, the Whites' match-winner was not exempt from a joke over his lack of goals recently, with his returning teammate sending him a cheeky message on Instagram that said: "About time 🙄"

Leeds must not let this position slip

For Leeds supporters, it has perhaps already felt like a long season and one that has seen their team perform very differently week-by-week. Nevertheless, consistency has slowly started to be found and results have been very good for the last couple of months.

They have caught and overtaken Sunderland, with the Black Cats now four games without a win, while Sheffield United's run of four wins in a row came to an end on Saturday.

The Whites are about to come into a run of games against those lower down the table, but they do have tough matches against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough within that same block. However, this is the perfect opportunity for Farke's side to build a lead at the top of the table and to start to pull away from those below them.

Leeds United next six matches Date Opponent H/A League Position 27/11/2024 Luton Town H 16th 30/11/2024 Blackburn Rovers A 9th 07/12/2024 Derby County H 11th 10/12/2024 Middlesbrough H 5th 14/12/2024 Preston North End A 20th 21/12/2024 Oxford United H 18th

The German has never been the most popular manager at Elland Road, but the right results and a strong league position will go a long way towards winning supporters over once again. Late winners like Gnonto's will only help as well.