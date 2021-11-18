Lansbury starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face QPR on Friday night

Luton Town return to Championship action tomorrow night as they face play-off competitor Queens Park Rangers away at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Although five places currently separate the two sides going into this Friday evening clash in the English capital, the Hatters are only two points behind Mark Warburton’s men at this stage and will climb into the top six with a victory.

Nathan Jones’ side may have only lost two of their opening nine home games in the league this term, but they may be grateful for some respite away from Kenilworth Road after suffering an agonising 1-0 defeat against Stoke City before the international break, in what was a very winnable game on paper.

Quiz: Have Luton Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Luton ever won a competitive match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium? Yes No

They face a side that have gone unbeaten in their last three Championship matches, clinging onto a play-off spot on goal difference at the moment but could climb up two spots temporarily to solidify their place in the promotion mix.

With the home advantage, losing just once as hosts in the league during 2021/22, QPR will fancy their chances in this one, but who will be the men in orange to stop them in their tracks under the floodlights?

We pick our predicted Luton starting lineup ahead of tomorrow night’s tie.

Simon Sluga retains his place in goal as one of the first names on the teamsheet, with the Croatian international under no threat of being replaced and looking set to keep his starting spot between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

Another man that has been ever-present in Town’s starting lineup is James Bree, who claims his spot on the right as an attacking threat down the wing as Amari’i Bell starts on the other side ahead of Dan Potts.

The picks in central defence are vital though and something Jones needs to consider ahead of this one. Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley and Reece Burke started together in the Hatters’ last two matches and in a bid to tighten up a defence that needs to improve if they want to retain their top-six dreams, that settled backline should remain in place.

In midfield, key man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu takes his place alongside Allan Campbell, who will be desperate to make an impact in London tomorrow after recovering well from ligament damage.

Glen Rea or Gabriel Osho may have started in his place if they had another game shortly after their last tie against Stoke, especially considering this was his first senior appearance since the end of August and there being no need to risk him with other options.

But he will have built up his strength and fitness during the international break, putting him in contention for another start.

Needing a dedicated advanced midfielder who has the license to get forward and support the two up top, Henri Lansbury returns from suspension to take on this important role as someone experienced enough to carry this weight of responsibility.

He has also played in a more attacking midfield role at different points during his career, making him the ideal candidate to come in.

With several selection headaches to contend with in the middle of the park, the attack is in contrast really with the front two picking itself.

Scoring 15 league goals between them so far this term, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick are the two men the likes of Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet will need to keep quiet if the hosts want to come away with all three points tomorrow evening.