Lansbury starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Huddersfield tomorrow

Luton Town will be hoping to build on Wednesday night’s 5-0 victory at home to Coventry City when Huddersfield Town visit Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters, whose victory over The Sky Blues was their first Championship victory in seven games, scored four times in the first half to seemingly take a result out of the picture for the travelling side.

Harry Cornick added a fifth goal in the 58th minute, after Luke Berry dispossessed Ben Sheaf, presenting the forward with the opportunity to find the back of the net.

However, Huddersfield pose a different type of challenge to Coventry, and whilst The Terriers have shown inconsistencies thus far, they possess a team full of attacking threats.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up for tomorrow’s clash against Huddersfield…

Luton tend to match up the opposition when setting up and that is likely to be the case tomorrow too.

Simon Sluga kept his fourth Championship clean sheet of the season on Saturday and has once again proven to be Luton’s top choice for the number 1 jersey.

Given how comfortable they were on Tuesday, coupled with their ability on the ball to start attacks, Kal Naismith and Tom Lockyer should be the wider centre-backs of a back three.

Sonny Bradley is likely to be in the middle of the aforementioned duo, with the captain making a big difference to Luton’s backline upon his return to Championship action on Wednesday.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell were given the licence to get forward and support attacks against Coventry, and whilst they might be asked more questions defensively tomorrow, they both deserve starts.

Glen Rea did an excellent job in what was his first Championship start of the season against The Sky Blues, he was seemingly doing a job on Callum O’Hare.

Henri Lansbury has been excellent for Luton thus far this season and could be brought back in to partner Luke Berry, with Jordan Clark just ahead.

Cornick and Elijah Adebayo both enjoyed excellent games against Coventry, and given the success they had against a back three, Jones should be looking to start the forwards together again.