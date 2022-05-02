Lansbury starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Fulham today

Luton Town will be hoping to confirm their participation in this season’s Championship play-offs as soon as possible, however, it is league leaders Fulham who stand in their way in what is their penultimate game of the campaign this evening.

The Hatters, who are currently fifth in the second tier standings, held the already promoted club to a draw earlier in the campaign, where they more than matched the Whites.

Knowing that two points in the two games they have remaining will guarantee a play-off finish, it is set to be an exciting finish to what has been an excellent year.

Injuries have been a key feature of Luton’s campaign, with Nathan Jones’ side managing to contend with the continued issues that have arisen throughout this campaign.

It remains to be seen how fit the squad truly is going into today’s fixture, with the club’s recent photographs from training, which were taken by Gareth Owen, has provided somewhat of an insight into the options Jones may have available to him.

Luton have been linked with a move for Matt Ingram, who could arrive in Bedfordshire on an emergency loan move, following injuries to Luton’s more senior duo James Shea and Jed Steer.

Reece Burke has been excellent for the Hatters since his summer move from Hull City, and should he be available, he is likely to start on the right of a back three.

Tom Lockyer may also find himself as part of a back three, whilst Kal Naismith could be deployed back in the defence after a stint in the midfield.

With James Bree likely to miss out once more, Fred Onyedinma is the likely candidate for the right-wing-back role, with Amari’i Bell set for another start on the opposite flank.

Henri Lansbury may return to starting XI duties this evening, with the experienced midfielder a possible partner to the ever-busy Allan Campbell.

Slightly ahead of the aforementioned duo, Robert Snodgrass could be opted for, although, Jordan Clark has been pictured on the training pitch over the last few days.

Elijah Adebayo’s availability is uncertain, so Cameron Jerome could partner Harry Cornick in the final third for the Hatters.